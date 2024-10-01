Cole Spieker, Als agree to extension through ’26

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that the team has extended the contract of American wide receiver Cole Spieker through 2026.

Spieker (six-foot-two, 215 pounds) started all 15 games for the Alouettes this season. The 27-year-old wide receiver has caught 49 passes for 710 yards and seven touchdowns.

The former University of Wisconsin-La Crosse receiver joined the team in 2022. Over his career, he has played in 28 games with the Alouettes.

The Brainerd, MN native made an impact in last November’s Grey Cup game, as he caught three passes for 62 yards and one touchdown. His key reception on third-and-five in the final moments of the championship game helped set up Tyson Philpot’s game-winning touchdown.

“Cole always shows up on the field when we call his name,” says Danny Maciocia, general manager of the Montreal Alouettes.”He is able to play on the inside as a receiver as well as on the outside. His versatility adds a lot to our team. We know that when he touches the ball, it’s going to stay in his hands, and our quarterbacks have great confidence in him.”