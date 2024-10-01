Stamps sign American DB Keaton Ellis

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have added American defensive back Keaton Ellis to their practice roster, the team announced on Tuesday.

In May, Ellis signed as an undrafted free agent with the National Football League’s Tennessee Titans and attended the team’s training camp. In three pre-season games, he recorded six tackles.

Before turning pro, Ellis played 56 games over five seasons at Penn State. He had 86 career tackles for the Nittany Lions including 58 solo tackles and three tackles for loss. Ellis also had two interceptions, four forced fumbles and 14 passes defended.

In other transaction news, the Stampeders have placed American receiver Jesiah Irish on the suspended list.