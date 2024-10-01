Ticats sign American wide receivers Isaiah Wooden and Daniel Arias

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Tuesday that the football club has signed American receivers Isaiah Wooden and Daniel Arias.

Wooden, 24, most recently spent time with the BC Lions (2024) and in the National Football League with the Atlanta Falcons (2024) and Los Angeles Chargers (2024). The five-foot-nine, 170-pound native of San Diego, California, suited up in 11 games over his two seasons at Southern Utah University, registering 58 receptions for 1,052 yards with 15 touchdowns while adding 15 carries for 126 yards and one touchdown. Wooden also played 4 games over two seasons at Kent State University (2020-21), posting four receptions for 94 yards and one touchdown. He earned All-United Athletic Conference honours in 2023.

Arias, 26, most recently spent time with the National Football League’s Arizona Cardinals (2023, 24) after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent. The six-foot-three, 215-pound receiver—who was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic but raised in Mill Creek, Washington—also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs on its practice squad (2023). Arias played 53 games over his five seasons at the University of Colorado (2018-22), registering 48 receptions for 750 yards with four touchdowns.

The Ticats also announced that American wide receivers Jordan Byrd and Jalon Calhoun have been released.