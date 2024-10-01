Weekly Predictor: Saskatchewan riding the momentum

We are one month away from playoffs and there is a lot left to be decided!

Sure, the Alouettes are now locked into first place in the East and the Bombers are inching closer to do the same in the West but the Riders, Argos, Lions, Elks, Tiger-Cats, REDBLACKS and Stamps are fighting for playoff positions or playoff lives.

Three of the four games last week had a playoff feel with the physicality at a high in Saskatchewan, overtime in BC and a back and forth slug fest between the Argos and Als.

This week is a three game week with Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto all getting their final bye weeks until the playoffs.

So we have a double set of all-Western rivalries, while the two hottest teams tangle in Hamilton.

Winnipeg at Hamilton

Friday, October 4

7:00 p.m. ET

For Hamilton, it might be too little too late for the Tiger-Cats. They keep winning but they don’t seem to be gaining any ground on their East Division foes. The good news is the teams in the West are the group that has settled back to the pack.

The Lions have just two wins in their last eight games, while the Roughriders – despite a recent win streak – have also won just twice in nine.

All of a sudden there is a chance, though unlikely, the Tiger-Cats could make history as the first East Division team to crossover to the West.

But in come the Bombers to rain on the party.

Winnipeg has won seven straight games and look to be on their way to a fifth straight Grey Cup appearance.

Both teams offences have really picked it up, but where I see the difference in the game is on the defensive side of the ball.

Even though the Tiger-Cats are winning, they do allow plenty of points and after William Stanback’s 100-yard day, in comes Brady Oliveira.

PICK: WINNIPEG

Calgary at BC

Friday, October 4

10:00 p.m. ET

These two teams have combined for three wins over the last eight games each. 2-6 for the Lions. 1-6-1 for the Stamps.

BC appeared to have control of the West Division but now they’re clinging on to a playoff spot. Nathan Rourke has been announced as the preferred starter for the rest of the year but if the losses continue to mount, they pull to Vernon Adams Jr. might grow stronger both inside and outside the team.

Rourke showed some more flashes last week but when it got to crunch time got outplayed by Bo Levi Mitchell.

It feels close, but close just means you’re not yet there.

The Stampeders are a team coming off a bye week hoping the time away got them re-focused, though after their last bye week they got beat up by the Elks on Labour Day.

Calgary’s run defence just gave up 200-yards by Ryquell Armstead in their last game and Stanback, as I mentioned earlier, just had over 100-yards against Hamilton.

The Lions are a team that looks like a team that if they put it all together could be a serious contender. I haven’t seen that yet from Calgary.

PICK: BC

Saskatchewan at Edmonton

Saturday, October 5

7:00 p.m. ET

The Elks hot streak ran into the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for two straight weeks.

It’s raising serious questions for this game in terms of who Edmonton actually is.

We were thinking they were figuring it out but then came a double reality check. It sounds like the Elks are going to stick with McLeod Bethel-Thompson this week against Saskatchewan in a huge game for the Elks.

For the Roughriders, they are all of a sudden back into second place. However, the Riders latest win over Ottawa could have proven very costly as Armstead and Shawn Bane Jr. looked to suffer serious injuries, while Samuel Emilus and Kian Schaffer-Baker were also injured though went back into the game.

The Riders defence though looked to have gotten a boost with Anthony Lanier II and Rolan Milligan Jr. back in the defence, despite losing C.J. Reavis to injury.

The last two wins for the Riders looked a lot like the 5-1 team we saw at the start of the season; create turnovers and take advantage.

I think the Riders, injuries or not, are building momentum in the right direction.

PICK: SASKATCHEWAN