111th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios: Bombers can lock up the West

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS, BC Lions and Saskatchewan Roughriders can all secure playoff spots this week, while the Winnipeg Blue Bombers could either clinch the West Division or earn a home playoff game.

Week 18 is lighter with a three-game offering, but it is full of playoff implications. The Bombers are hoping to lock up the West Division for the fourth consecutive season, while the Lions are looking to extend their consecutive playoff appearance streak to three years. The REDBLACKS, while on a bye week, can land in the playoffs for the first time since 2018 with a Hamilton loss on Friday. The Roughriders are looking to return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2021 season.

The following scenarios are in play this week:

EAST DIVISION

HAM LOSS = OTT clinches postseason berth

WEST DIVISION

WPG WIN and SSK LOSS = WPG claims division title; earns the right to host the Western Final at Princess Auto Stadium on Saturday, November 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET

SSK LOSS or BC LOSS = WPG secures home playoff date

SSK WIN and CGY LOSS and HAM LOSS = SSK clinches postseason berth

BC WIN and HAM LOSS and EDM LOSS = BC clinches postseason berth

CROSSOVER RULE

If the fourth-place team in Division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in Division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the Division B Semi-final.

PLAYOFF PICTURE