Brandon’s Blitz Picks: Will Riders score non-offensive TD against Elks?

BP finished 4-3 in Week 17, bringing our record to 73-58 on the season as our midseason slump is in the rearview mirror.

Week 18 is among us, so let’s strive for perfection.

RELATED

» AMSOIL Power Rankings: Ticats roaring

» Start vs. Sit: Lions offer reliable choice

» Landry’s 5 takeaways from Week 17

» CFL Simulation: Bombers in familiar territory

» Weekly Predictor: Saskatchewan riding the momentum

1) Will Saskatchewan score a non-offensive touchdown in Edmonton Saturday?

Play Roughriders Blitz Picks here

No, but don’t rule out the possibility. The Elks have allowed four non-offensive majors this season and are eighth in opponents’ average kickoff return (22.7). Saskatchewan is third in kickoff return average at 23.6 yards per return with the always-dangerous Mario Alford ($3,800) — who has one kickoff return for a score — waiting to break one the distance.

Still, the odds work in our favor, so let’s start the week playing on the safe side of the street.

2) Will the BC defence hold Calgary to under 20.5 points on Friday?

Play Lions Blitz Picks here

No. The Lions have allowed 65 points in consecutive losses to the Argonauts and Tiger-Cats. While the Stampeders have been mired in a six-game winless streak, they have scored at least 20 points four times in that span. As rough as things have been for Calgary, they still average 23.6 points per game. That total is last in the league, yet it does show that even if the Stamps are struggling, quarterback Jake Maier ($10,500) and kicker Rene Parades can find ways to keep the scoreboard moving.

3) Will Calgary pivot Tommy Stevens score a touchdown against BC on Friday?

Play Stampeders Blitz Picks here

Yes. That’s why we placed him as our Week 18 sleeper at the position. Touchdown Tommy ($5,000) is second in the league with nine majors and broke a three-game scoreless streak with a rushing major in Week 16. Getting the ball near the goal line is the biggest challenge facing the Calgary offence as once they knock on the door, Stevens and his penchant for scoring will do the rest.

4) Will Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros throw at least 300 yards in consecutive games for the first time this season when the Bombers face the Ticats on Friday?

Play Blue Bombers Blitz Picks here

No. Collaros ($13,200) comes off a season-high 432 yards in the Week 17 win over the Elks but runs into a Tiger-Cats pass defence that is tough on yardage (277.3 yards per game, fourth-best in the league) despite allowing 26 passing majors. Count on Collaros adding to his total of touchdown passes on Friday yet don’t rely on him racking up the yardage.

5) How many rushing yards will Hamilton generate against Winnipeg on Friday (110+ yards or fewer than 109)?

Play Tiger-Cats Blitz Picks here

Fewer than 109. A huge evening of rushing yards might be too big a lift for the Tiger-Cats, who average just 83.5 yards per game on the ground. James Butler ($12,200) is healthy and should return to the lineup and while they give Hamilton’s hopes of breaking through a Blue Bombers run defence allowing 109.3 yards per game, this feels like the kind of game where the Ticats will rely on the arm of Bo Levi Mitchell ($14,200) in bidding for a fifth straight win.

6) Will Edmonton linebacker Nyles Morgan finish at least 5.5 tackles Saturday’s game against Saskatchewan?

Play Elks Blitz Picks here

Yes. Morgan is fifth in the league with 99 defensive plays and will remain an active source of producing high numbers when the Elks collide with the third-most productive offence in the league (362.4 yards per game). He’s been “quiet” of late with seven tackles in his last two games but expect the All-Star candidate to join teammate Nick Anderson as one of only five defenders to eclipse 100 defensive plays.