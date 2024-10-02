CFL Fantasy Projections: Will Lions’ big-play attack reappear?

Success in Week 18 of CFL Fantasy play will center around running backs. With a three-game schedule, the options are fewer, but, oh, the choices fantasy players will have.

This isn’t to say that choices at quarterback, receiver, and defence aren’t good (they are). However, any pairing of ground pounders will be a strong foundation toward success, as our Week 18 rankings strongly suggest.

RELATED

» AMSOIL Power Rankings: Ticats roaring

» Start vs. Sit: Lions offer reliable choice

» Landry’s 5 takeaways from Week 17

» CFL Simulation: Bombers in familiar territory

» CFL Fantasy Rewind: A good week to pick the Bombers

Quarterbacks

1. Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan, $12,600 Salary (18.6 Projected Fantasy Points): A rare outing without throwing a major in Week 17 means Harris makes up for lost time against an Edmonton pass defence that’s allowed a league-worst 29 touchdown passes and 29 completions of better than 30 yards.

2. Zach Collaros, Winnipeg, $13,200 Salary (15.1 PFP): We have seen Collaros go on streaks during his run in Winnipeg, and last week’s 41 FP gem is a sign he’ll keep the good times rolling for fantasy players. Oh, it doesn’t hurt that Hamilton has given up 26 passing majors.

3. Nathan Rourke, BC, $9,000 Salary (18.6 PFP): He’s cut down on miscues, having gone consecutive games without an interception. Rourke’s presence near the goal line adds to his appeal yet fantasy players would love to see the Lions’ big-play attack reappear.

4. McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Edmonton, $8,000 Salary (15.8 PFP): There’s always the chance Tre Ford ($8,000) returns to the lineup despite the fact Bethel-Thompson has scored at least 17.9 FP in three of his last five games while throwing 10 touchdown passes in the same five-game span.

Running Backs

1. William Stanback, BC, $13,400 Salary (15.3 PFP): Since Week 10, Stanback has rushed for at least 96 yards six times and accounted for more than 100 yards from scrimmage seven times. He’s a must-start against a Stampeders defence last against the run (125.9 yards per game).

2. Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg, $14,200 Salary (16 PFP): Oliveira is averaging 21 FP in his last three games and is a strong bet to find the end zone a third straight game at the expense of a Ticats defence that has allowed a league-high 43 offensive majors.

3. Dedrick Mills, Calgary, $11,500 Salary (14 PFP): Mills scored his first touchdown in Week 16 and continues to be an example of consistency, scoring at least 11.1 FP in all but one game this season.

4. Justin Rankin, Edmonton, $5,000 Salary (14.4 PFP): No one generates yards like Rankin, who leads the league with 7.8 yards per carry. He’s rushed for 281 yards and three majors in the past two games while appearing to put the clamps on the starting role.

Receivers

1. Eugene Lewis, Edmonton, $12,000 Salary (15.6 PFP): The Elks are struggling but Lewis isn’t, having scored majors in five straight games. Lewis is averaging 19.3 FP in his last four games and should have ample opportunities to strike against a Roughriders pass defence that has allowed 24 completions of better than 30 yards.

2. Reggie Begelton, Calgary, $12,500 Salary (14.1 PFP): Begelton will rebound from last week’s 8.3 FP, the first time since Week 8 he failed to score double figures for his fantasy players. He’ll feast on a BC pass defence allowing 289.7 yards per game.

3. Justin McInnis, BC, $11,000 Salary (14.3 PFP): The last time McInnis scored more than 20 FP was in Week 6. A lot has changed since then, but this feels like the week we’ll see the McInnis from the early portion of the season when it looked like he would rewrite the record books.

4. Nic Demski, Winnipeg, $11,300 Salary (13.2 PFP): Enjoy another edition of Nic at Night. Coming off a season-best 27.7 FP performance in Week 17, Demski bids for a fourth game of at least 11.6 FP in his last five.

5. Samuel Emilus, Saskatchewan, $10,300 Salary (12.1 PFP): If you’re starting Trevor Harris, pair him with Emilus, who has scored at least 11.3 FP in five of the last seven games and enters Week 18 as the third-most targeted receiver (117) in the league.

6. Tim White, Hamilton, $12,000 Salary (15.5 PFP): White snapped out of a two-game funk with 16.4 FP in Week 17. He tagged the Blue Bombers for 23.5 FP in the previous meeting in Week 12.

7. KeeSean Johnson, Saskatchewan, $5,500 Salary (14.4 PFP): Last week’s 18.1 FP was the eighth straight game of scoring at least 11 FP. He has scored at least 18.1 FP three times and can make a strong case to be ranked higher.

8. Ontaria Wilson, Winnipeg, $8,200 Salary (10.9 PFP): Winnipeg’s renewed passing game benefits Wilson, who ranks among league leaders in average depth yards per route (13.4). Do not be surprised if Wilson pulls in a catch of better than 30 yards against the suspect Tiger-Cats pass defence.

Defences

1. Winnipeg, $10,000 Salary (7.7 PFP): Steady and reliable, the Bombers could get the Ticats into a bevy of turnovers if they break out to an early lead.

2. Saskatchewan, $7,600 Salary (5.1 PFP): Only the Elks have recorded more interceptions (21) than the Roughriders (20). That could change as the two secondaries collide.

3. BC, $6,800 Salary (5 PFP): Calgary and its -16 turnover margin has the potential for the Lions to rack up points.