CFL Fantasy Sleepers: Roll the dice on Tommy Stevens

Despite the three-game schedule, there are still sleepers to be found in Week 18 of CFL Fantasy play. Keep an eye on the receiver position as one of our sleepers has top-end upside.

QUARTERBACK

Tommy Stevens, Stampeders, $5,000 salary (at Lions, Friday)

Let’s think outside of the box, shall we? Stevens has attempted just two passes this season, but the short-yardage specialist is second only to Winnipeg’s goal-line general Chris Streveler ($5,000, 10) with nine rushing majors. He has had four games of double-digit production that includes a season-best 19 FP against Ottawa in Week 11.

Being bold with Stevens means counting on the Stampeders getting near the goal line. Once there, though, Stevens is almost a sure play as he accounts for more than a third of Calgary’s 29 offensive majors, second fewest in the league. Bold wins fantasy titles, and playing Stevens is a leap of faith that can cause surprising numbers beyond his projected total of 6.9 FP. We like Stevens to find the end zone at least twice, putting him in the 12-14 FP range, which puts him on par with Stamps starting pivot Jake Maier’s ($10,500) projection of 12.9 FP.

RUNNING BACK

Thomas Bertrand-Hudon, Roughriders, $3,500 salary (at Elks, Saturday)

Thrust into service after starter Ryquell Armstead ($7,000) was injured, Bertrand-Hundon delivered 13.2 FP in Week 17 that was highlighted by his first CFL major. With Armstead’s Week 18 status in the air, Bertrand-Hundon — best known for being the first professional football player to don a Guardian Cap in the regular season — might have the chance to leave more positive memories.

The Elks are decent against the run but do allow an average of 7.17 yards per play, eighth overall. Getting Bertrand-Hundon into the flow of the offence early could lead the Riders to improve on a ground game averaging just 4.8 yards per carry while giving him the potential to at least double his projection of 5.1 FP. If TBH gets the start, we like him for 13-15 FP.

RECEIVERS

Keric Wheatfall, Blue Bombers, $3,500 salary (at Tiger-Cats, Friday)

Wheatfall made his return from the injured list with three catches for 80 yards and a touchdown on four targets in the Week 17 win over the Elks, finishing with 14 FP. It was the second time Wheatfall has scored double figures in the four games he has played this season.

As evidenced by his major, Wheatfall has the speed to rupture a secondary. With pivot Zach Collaros ($13,200) finding his groove, the Fresno State newcomer will be able to stay within range of his average of 26.4 yards per catch. His projection of 10.3 FP is modest, but Wheatfall’s numbers can go higher if Collaros continues looking in his direction. We feel that will be the case on Friday, which is why we see Wheatfall scoring between 16-18 FP.

Zach Mathis, Elks, $2,500 salary (vs. Roughriders, Saturday)

Edmonton’s banged up receiving corps opened the door for Mathis to make his CFL debut in Week 17, catching one pass for seven yards. While the stat line is middling at best, it’s the fact Mathis was targeted five times by McLeod Bethel-Thompson ($8,000) that has him listed here.

Mathis is a very deep sleeper, but as we have seen this season, receivers out of the radar can emerge as solid options. He would be the next if the target rate goes up, which we feel it does as Edmonton trades shots with Saskatchewan. Mathis easily tops his projection of 1.0 FP and should settle in the 10-12 FP range.