Honour Roll, September: Harris, Sayles, Ticats’ offensive line earn top marks

TORONTO – Trevor Harris, Marcus Sayles and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ offensive line have earned full marks for September in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF). The selections include all appearances from Weeks 13 to 17.

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each month, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Month team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 75 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 25. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – SEPTEMBER: OFFENCE

QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan (2-2-0 in August; 7-7-1 overall)

PFF Player Grade (four games): 90.3

94-for-136 passing (69.1 per cent)

1,218 total passing yards and eight touchdowns (six passing and two rushing)

In Week 13: 368 passing yards, a season-high 27 rushing yards and four total touchdowns (three passing and one rushing)

One Honour Roll All-Week selection this month – Week 16

Second Honour Roll All-Month selection (August)

Honourable mentions:

90.1 | QB | Bo Levi Mitchell | Hamilton

88.9 | QB | Zach Collaros | Winnipeg

CFL HONOUR ROLL – SEPTEMBER: DEFENCE

DB | Marcus Sayles | Saskatchewan (2-2-0 in August; 7-7-1 overall)

PFF Player Grade (four games): 86.4

207 Total defensive snaps

12 defensive tackles

Three pass knockdowns

Two interceptions – third and fourth of the season to tie career-high set in 2022

90.0 Grade on 137 coverage snaps

Honourable mentions:

82.9 | DL | Casey Sayles | Hamilton

79.9 | DB | Damon Webb | Ottawa

CFL HONOUR ROLL – SEPTEMBER: OFFENSIVE LINE

Hamilton Tiger-Cats (4-0-0 in August; 6-9-0 overall)

PFF unit grade: 74.5

Top-3 performers:

o Brandon Revenberg | 74.6

o Coulter Woodmansey | 73.1

o David Beard | 71.7

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-SEPTEMBER