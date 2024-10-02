Lions acquire RB Jeshrun Antwi in trade with Als

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Wednesday that they have acquired National running back Jeshrun Antwi in a trade deadline deal with the Montreal Alouettes. In exchange, Montreal will receive the Lions’ third-round pick in next year’s CFL Draft.

“Jeshrun is a proven player in this league who will come in and complement the solid backfield we’ve established this season. We feel we are in a decent position to add a veteran to our group for the push to the playoffs,” said co-general manager and director of football operations Neil McEvoy.

The CFL’s trade deadline is Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 5 p.m. ET.

“I thank Jeshrun for his contributions to our team,” Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said. “He always had a great attitude. I wish him nothing but the best going forward.”

A sixth-round selection (48th overall) of the Alouettes in 2019, the 26-year-old has suited up in 61 games with the team over four seasons while recording 1,021 rushing yards and a touchdown on 191 carries and adding 52 receptions for 342 yards.

The versatile back contributed Montreal’s 2023 playoff run with a touchdown in the Eastern Final upset of Toronto and hauled in one reception for three yards in their victory over Winnipeg in the 110th Grey Cup.

Antwi was born in Israel and moved from Ghana to Calgary at age 12 before suiting up with his hometown Calgary Dinos from 2015-2019.

He would rush for 2,233 yards and 18 touchdowns on 366 carries and added 55 receptions for 455 yards and five majors. One of Antwi’s best outings came in the 2016 Hardy Cup win over UBC where he had 122 scrimmage yards and a pair of touchdowns. Antwi ended his U SPORTS career with a Vanier Cup win in 2019.