Stamps sign DB Clifford Chattman, WR Mike Harley Jr.

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Clifford Chattman and American receiver Mike Harley Jr. to the practice roster, the team announced on Wednesday.

Chattman spent four weeks on the Calgary practice roster in 2023 and attended the Stamps’ 2024 training camp. In two pre-season games for the Red and White, he recorded three defensive tackles and a knockdown.

The New Orleans product signed with the National Football League’s Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2023. In three pre-season games for the Falcons, Chattman had seven tackles and one sack.

RELATED

» Visit the Game Zone and play Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch

» Stamps sign American DB Keaton Ellis

» AMSOIL Power Rankings: Ticats roaring

» CFL Simulation: Bombers in familiar territory

Chattman finished his collegiate career with two seasons at the University of Texas at San Antonio. He played 18 games with the Roadrunners and produced 90 tackles including two tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, five interceptions, one forced fumble and 15 passes defended. He was named first-team all-Conference USA following his senior season in 2022 after accumulating 72 tackles and five interceptions in 14 games.

Chattman transferred to UTSA after two seasons at Texas A&M. In 17 games for the Aggies, he had 35 tackles including two tackles for loss, one interception, one fumble recovery and five passes defended.

Harley signed with the NFL’s Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He was on Cleveland’s practice squad in 2022 and also attended the Browns’ training camp in 2023.

In 2024, he signed with United Football League’s DC Defenders and later attended training camp with teams on both sides of the border – first with the Canadian Football League’s Ottawa Redblacks and then with the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.

In college, Harley played 59 games over five years at the University of Miami. He made 32 starts for the Hurricanes and amassed 182 receptions for 2,158 yards and 15 touchdowns. Harley also had seven carries for 36 yards and returned 12 kickoffs for 244 yards.

He was named third-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference in 2020 after making 57 catches for 799 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games.