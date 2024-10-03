Cauz: 4 picks for Most Outstanding Canadian

All right everybody, it’s time for some good old-fashioned Canadian content as we dive into the most deserving candidates for the 2024 Most Outstanding Canadian Award. So put on your favourite Tragically Hip album and grab a medium double-double as we examine the players who will make the final cuts for this prestigious award.

Since I’m working in as many hacky Canadian stereotypes as possible why not kick things off by saying sorry? This has been such a strong year for football players who possess a Canadian passport that unfortunately we have to say au revoir to some incredible talent including Nic Demski, Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Cameron Judge, Sean Whyte and Brandon Ravenberg. I wish you all the best next year.

Now let’s look at my final four players.

TYSON PHILPOT | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | WR

I fully and completely understand that the pride of Delta, B.C. will not come away as the winner in 2024, but he deserves some attention here. His Week 10 foot injury against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats shut down what had been an elite season. In under nine games the third-year pro had gone over 80 yards receiving six times. He started off the year in style as the Alouettes proved last year’s Grey Cup victory was no fluke with a 10-catch, 141-yard, two touchdown day on the road against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Cody Fajardo’s best deep threat leads the CFL in receiving yards per game but sadly his injury cost him a chance for the award.

TYRELL FORD | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS | CB

Did you know that you have to go all the way back to 1987 to find the last time a National defensive back won this award? Scott Flagel, a three-time All-Star for Winnipeg put together a five-interception, three fumble recovery and two blocked punt season for the Bombers.

There have been many defensive ends and linebackers to be anointed as the top Canadian but it’s extremely rare for someone in the secondary to come out on top. For Ford to give himself a realistic chance he will have to catch Saskatchewan’s Rolan Mulligan Jr. for the lead in interceptions as he currently trails him by one. I understand that interceptions should not be the ultimate statistic for measuring the worth of a defensive back, but it sure comes in handy come awards season. Win or lose, Ford has taken a huge leap in his second year and is a big reason Winnipeg’s defence leads in fewest points, yards and passing yards allowed.

JUSTIN MCINNIS | BC LIONS| WR

Speaking of chasing statistics, if McInnis wants to win this Canadian award “all” he needs to do is set the Canadian record for single-season receiving yards. OK, I admit I was being a wee bit flippant in that last sentence by making it seem so easy.

Since 1967 the gold standard for Canadian receivers has been Hall-of-Famer Terry Evanshen, who dominated secondaries from across the country with a ridiculous 96-reception, 1,662-yard, 17-touchdown season. Back in Week 6, McInnis looked poised to break this 50-plus-year-old record after having the best day any receiver has had in 2024. Against the Roughriders, McInnis caught all 14 balls Vernon Adams Jr. sent his way for 243 yards and a touchdown in a 35-30 win for the Lions.

However, McInnis hasn’t gone over the century mark since that day. He is clearly making All-CFL in 2024 as he is second in receiving yards and tied for first in receiving touchdowns, but he will need 456 yards in his final three games to set the record. It’s a difficult task for sure but still a target he could hit, considering his remarkable talents.

BRADY OLIVEIRA | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS | RB

Ending with the obvious choice and instead of listing off all his statistical achievements, I want to focus on one play from last week’s “stop it, stop it, he’s already dead” 55-27 victory over the Edmonton Elks.

Early in the second quarter with Winnipeg leading 17-0, Oliveria took a simple check down pass from Zach Collaros, who was about to be sacked. What looked like a simple second-down conversion turned into one of the most impressive touchdowns of the season. The 2023 Most Outstanding Canadian Award winner turned up field, broke about four tackles, somehow kept his balance as he spun around one defender and plowed into the end zone.

Oliveira turned a short pass into a soul stealing, game over 33-yard touchdown reception. I feel bad for several members of the Elks’ defence during this week’s film session. That touchdown most likely has sealed the award for Oliveira unless some of his closest competition can make history. Let the best Canadian win!