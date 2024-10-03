Riders’ Deontai Williams suspended, two fined after Week 17’s games
TORONTO — The Canadian Football League has announced a suspension and a pair of fines from Week 17’s games.
- Saskatchewan defensive back Deontai Williams has been suspended one game for delivering an illegal and dangerous tackle on Ottawa wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton, and for committing a non-football act by striking another Ottawa player.
- Montreal wide receiver Charleston Rambo has been fined for violating the CFL Code of Conduct by simulating the firing of a weapon during a celebration.
- Montreal linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku has been fined for violating the CFL Code of Conduct by simulating the firing of a weapon during a celebration.