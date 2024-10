128 first-year players eligible for 2024 Most Outstanding Rookie Award

TORONTO — A rookie class of 128 first-year players is in the running for the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) Most Outstanding Rookie award.

The recipient will be crowned at the sold-out CFL Awards – one of the marquee events during the 2024 Grey Cup Festival – at Vancouver Convention Centre West on November 14 with hosts Kate Beirness and Milt Stegall from the CFL ON TSN.

The Most Outstanding Rookie is selected by voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC) and CFL head coaches.

Players must satisfy all the following criteria to be eligible for Most Outstanding Rookie:

Named to the active 45-man roster of a CFL member club for a regular season game during the 2024 season

Never dressed for a CFL member club in the regular season, postseason or championship game in any prior season

Never dressed for a National Football League member club in the regular season, postseason or championship game in any prior season

Previous Most Outstanding Rookies include:

2024 ROOKIE CLASS

​(Name | POS | School/Team)

Antonio Alfano | DL | Lackawanna

Nick Anderson | LB | Tulane

Frédérik Antoine | WR | Laval

D.K. Bonhomme | LB | South Alabama

Devodric Bynum | DB | Alabama-Birmingham

Joel Dublanko | LB | Cincinnati

Kordell Jackson | DB | Austin Peay

Zach Mathis | WR | North Dakota State

Eteva Mauga-Clements | LB | Nebraska

Olivier Muembi | LB | Queen’s

Justin Rankin | RB | Northwest Missouri State

Arkell Smith | WR | Central Missouri

Noah Taylor | DL | North Carolina

