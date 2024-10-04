Cauz: 9 players who could be first-time All-CFL picks

As we enter the home stretch of the 2024 CFL season there are still many questions that need to be answered.

Everything from playoff positioning, Most Outstanding Player debates to all things Nathan Rourke are still up in the air with just four weeks of regular season games in front of us. We have also entered the All-CFL selection phase where it’s time to debate who should make this prestigious list.

We are all familiar with the obvious names from Brady Oliveria, Justin McInnis and just about anyone who plays for the Montreal Alouettes defence but what about the newbies? Allow me to present a list of players who have never made the final cut for an All-CFL roster.

Who doesn’t love the story of the up-and-coming player, the rookie, or the multi-year veteran finally making All-CFL? I am not saying everyone on my list deserves to make it. Think of this list as a “for your consideration” collection of talented players who have never made All-CFL but deserve to be recognized by getting the call.

TYRELL FORD | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS | CORNEBACK

The easiest pick of this list, Ford will be making the 2024 All-CFL team. After finishing with a goose egg in interceptions as a rookie the sophomore defensive is near the top of the race this year with six picks. Ford has been terrorizing some high-profile quarterbacks as he has picked off both BC Lions pivots Vernon Adams Jr. and Nathan Rourke and more recently his two interceptions on Trevor Harris played a big part in the Bombers 26-21 Week 14 win over the Roughriders.

ROLAN MILLIGAN JR. | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | HALFBACK

It wouldn’t be fair to have Ford on this list and not have the player he is competing with for most interceptions. Milligan Jr. not only leads the CFL in the flashy statistic of quarterback thievery, but he also is first overall in special teams tackles. Congratulations are in order for the Milligan family who recently announced the birth of their baby daughter! What a year it’s been for the Roughriders’ defensive back, who is also tied for most pass knockdowns.

SHEMAR BRIDGES | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS | RECEIVER

In a year that has seen plenty go wrong the first half of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ season, they absolutely nailed this free agent acquisition. For so many rookies it takes time to find your place in the CFL ecosystem, but Bridges has been a consistent producer for Hamilton since Week 1. Bridges is fourth overall in receiving yards, at 933. Did anyone think that a rookie would be neck-and-neck for the Ticats’ receiving yards lead with Tim White (948)? It’s been an incredible run for Bridges in 2024.

PIER-OLIVIER LESTAGE | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | GUARD

Time for the offensive lineman part of the conversation! Full disclosure I am relying on the analysis done by Pro Football Focus plus my own eyes when I watch a team on offence and think to myself, ‘Wow the quarterback has plenty of time,’ or ‘That running back didn’t get touched,” and of course the always scientific, ‘Damn I feel bad for that defensive tackle.’ At guard, Lestage made the Pro Football Focus Mid-season All-Star team, has excelled both with his pass and run blocking and well, this list would be silly without someone from the best team in the league on it.

MARTEZ IVEY | EDMONTON ELKS | LEFT TACKLE

I’m keeping this one simple: if your team leads or is very near the top of the league in offensive points, touchdowns, first downs and rushing yards then the men up front are doing something right. Ivey come on down!

TREVOR REID & LOGAN FERLAND | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | OFFENSIVE LINE

I’m highlighting the team’s left tackle (Reid) and its right guard/centre (Ferland) for helping to hold down the fort in a year that has seen a slew of injuries on the Saskatchewan offensive line. They have lost high profile players like Jermarcus Hardrick and Ryan Sceviour. Corey Mace’s team has gone into double digits in terms of linemen who have suited up in 2024. Trevor Harris missed six games due to injury and despite all this the Roughriders are still second in the West in points scored. Ferland made the Pro Football Focus All-July Team while Reid has the “honour” of being able to make the claim that for 14 games he has managed to play the same position each and every week. By the way, did you see the holes that unit created for Ryquell Armstead in their Week 16 win over the Calgary Stampeders?

TEVIN JONES | EDMONTON ELKS | RECEIVER

Let’s get this out of the way: I know Jones will not be making All-CFL. He is not even one of the top two receivers on his own team for yardage. But can’t we make room for the best deep threat in the league? The man is averaging just under 25 yards a catch. He is a ticking time bomb of explosiveness. You never know when he is going to go off. Some weeks you won’t notice him for the majority of the game and then suddenly you look up and he is streaking past everyone on a 93-yard catch. Who doesn’t love that player who can just rip the top off a defence?

SIONE TEUHEMA | BC LIONS | DEFENSIVE LINE

So much of the spotlight on the Lions has been on Adams Jr. vs. Rourke and the return of the 2023 Most Outstanding Defensive Player Award winner Mathieu Betts. How about some love for the man currently in a three-way tie for the 2024 sacks crown who is also fifth overall in tackles for a loss? Teuhema’s production has rocketed up in the second half of the season with his seven sacks coming in the last nine games.