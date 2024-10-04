Elks play host Riders to close out Week 18

EDMONTON — The Saskatchewan Roughriders will look to make it three wins in a row when they travel to Edmonton for a date with the Elks on Saturday night.

After going winless in seven straight, Saskatchewan has reeled off consecutive victories over Calgary and Ottawa to move into second place in the West Division heading into Week 18. The Riders head into this game in the mix of multiple playoff scenarios. The one most pertinent to them: a win in Edmonton, paired with a Calgary loss and a Hamilton loss would mark their return to the playoffs after a two-year absence.

Edmonton has followed wins in five of six with back-to-back losses.

Riders quarterback Trevor Harris has expressed his confidence in his team’s ability and they’ve been proving him right over the past two weeks.

Harris has helped lead the way offensively with five 300-plus passing yard games, one of which came in their win last week over the REDBLACKS when he threw for 315.

He has a variety of targets, from rookies to veterans, who have played well when called upon. Samuel Emilus leads all Riders receivers with 844 yards and rookie KeeSean Johnson has been impressive with 585, including 207 after the catch. With fellow freshman Dhel Duncan-Busby showing he’s a capable target with 126 yards in the last two games, the pass game continues to expand. It will need to show depth this week, with Shawn Bane Jr. (knee) out with injury.

It’s sure to be a handful for an Elks’ secondary surrendering a league worst 310.1 yards per game. Darrius Bratton, Devodric Bynum, Kai Gray and Loucheiz Purifoy will have to work together to close space across the field.

Duncan-Busby has been gaining confidence with each passing week and is excited for the chance to take on a larger role.

“I’ve been able to kind of settle my nerves down,” Duncan-Busby told reporters.

“Just another full week of getting those kind of reps will make me mentally sharper. I just have to make sure that I lock in on my assignment and do what I have to do.”

The starting rushing duties will fall on Frankie Hickson with Ryquell Armstead out with a shoulder injury. Hickson ran for 89 yards back on Aug. 3 in a 42-31 loss to Edmonton.

The Elks’ front seven has been the strength of their defence as they rank fifth in yards allowed per game with 97.8. Much of their success has been thanks to a linebacker corps as active as any. Nick Anderson, Derrick Moncrief and Nyles Morgan have been effective in closing gaps in the middle of the field. In front of them, Elliott Brown and Shawn Oakman have to step up to provide the initial pressure at the line of scrimmage without sacks leader Noah Curtis.

Elks’ interim head coach Jarious Jackson is sticking with quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw three touchdowns in their latest loss to Winnipeg. Already equipped with a strong run game, Bethel-Thompson has the ability to diversify the offence with his arm.

As the margin for error gets smaller with the playoffs approaching, it’ll be up to the Elks’ veteran receivers to make plays. Eugene Lewis leads the way but he’ll need support from Dillon Mitchell and Tevin Jones to spread the offence.

Bethel-Thompson needs to be on the lookout for defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr., as he pulled in his league-leading seventh interception against Ottawa. DaMarcus Fields, Amari Henderson, Nelson Lokombo and Marcus Sayles complete a secondary giving up an average of 288.9 yards per game.

As Jackson has all season, he won’t shy away from going to his talented run game. Justin Rankin has taken over in the last two games and put up 266 yards on 28 carries.

Facing the second-ranked Riders’ run defence, Rankin has to find holes through defensive linemen Bryan Cox, Micah Johnson and Anthony Lanier. Cox and Johnson have a combined 13 sacks and they’re supported by Adam Auclair and Jameer Thurman in the middle of the field at linebacker.

Despite a pair of losses putting them in a tough position, Jackson knows his team will come ready to go for another big game.

“We get an opportunity to come back out here and play football again,” Jackson told reporters.

“In life, in football, don’t let a loss or somebody else make you feel a certain way about yourself. We’re still a good football team. We’re going through a little something right now but we’re going to come out of it. We have to maintain the belief and keep working hard and do our best to get a win this weekend.”

Saskatchewan can take a significant step towards clinching a playoff spot with a victory.

Edmonton is trying to get back in the win column to help their playoff chances heading into the final two games of the season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET at Commonwealth Stadium. Fans can watch on TSN in Canada, while American and international viewers can find the game on CFL+.

— With files from GoElks.com and Riderville.com