MOP Watch: Tyrice Beverette among top contenders

Another week has come and gone in the CFL with tremendous performances up and down the roster for all eight team involved.

As always I’m here to breakdown the Most Outstanding Player debate and take the temperature of the room while stirring up a little bit of discussion which the MOP debate never needs help with.

As we’ve been saying over the last couple of weeks this year might be the most interesting MOP discussion of the last decade with no clear front runner and plenty of quality options on all sides of the ball.

As we enter a three game Week 18 that sees three East division clubs sitting out (Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa) here’s the most recent look at our Most Outstanding Players, all of whom should be close to if not named All-CFL.

10. NICK ANDERSON | LB | EDMONTON ELKS

This might seem completely out of left field but hear me out. We’re applauding Montreal’s Tyrice Beverette – rightfully so – for not just his raw numbers but the seemingly endless number of ways he influences the game.

Of the CFL’s six major defensive measurements (sacks, interceptions, forced fumbles, fumble recoveries, knockdowns and tackles for loss) outside of Montreal teammate Darnell Sankey the only player with more than 100 total defensive plays made who has registered a stats in five of those six categories is Anderson. He won’t win it, but he deserves a ton of credit for upgrading an Elks defence which needed it.

9. ZACH COLLAROS | QB | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

I wrote an article this week right here on CFL.ca about the Bombers turnaround as they look to lock in the top seed in the West and it made me appreciate Zach Collaros so much that I had to include him here.

My favourite stat in the turnaround is that Collaros 2023 season saw completions on 45.1 per cent of deep shots (41/91) for 1,505 yards, 16 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions. Wild numbers by any unrealistic standard. Through the 0-4 start Collaros was hitting on just 21.1 per cent of home run attempts (4/19) with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Currently he is 23/63 on throws of 20-yards or more in the air (36.5 per cent completion) with five touchdowns and four interceptions. All of this means since the 0-4 start Collaros has gone 19/44 (43.1 per cent completion) for five touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s back to his old ways and even if it’s too little too late for an MOP he’s playing at a different level altogether from the start of the season.

8. JUSTIN HARDY | REC | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Ho hum, another big week for Hardy who doesn’t have the touchdown numbers to solidify an MOP campaign, but is quickly approaching the legendary 100-catch mark in a single season (90) and has caught 74.4 per cent of his league leading 121 targets.

7. JANARION GRANT | RET | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

A lacklustre week by his unrealistic standards, but Janarion Grant remains one of the most dangerous returns in the CFL and is light years ahead in touchdown returns this season from his competitors.

6. JUSTIN MCINNIS | REC | BC LIONS

Just three grabs last week on seven targets for Canada’s leading receiver, but McInnis remains second in the CFL behind only Justin Hardy at 1,207 yards and boasts three more touchdowns than the Redblacks leading pass catcher. If BC is going to get things right McInnis has to be part of it down the stretch.

5. TYRICE BEVERETTE | LB | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

At every level of the defence, he’s ready and waiting. 89 defensive tackles, eight on special teams, four sacks, four forced fumbles, one interception, six knockdowns, seven tackles for loss.. You get the picture.

4. ROLAN MILLIGAN JR. | DB | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

In his return to the lineup Milligan grabbed top spot in the CFL with his seventh interception while leading in pass knockdowns and special teams tackles. The guy is a force to be reckoned with and the attractive interception stat might be the only thing keeping him above Tyrice Beverette for leading defensive vote getter.

3. CODY FAJARDO | QB | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Can Fajardo hold off Beverette for the team MOP nominee if the Als continue to offensively slump their way into the playoffs? That might be the biggest question in the entire MOP debate outside of Sankey vs. Beverette but there is no question Fajardo has the potential to access some late season and playoff magic after what we saw last October and November.

2. BO LEVI MITCHELL | QB | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

The Bo Levi Mitchell MOP train is picking up legitimate steam after completing 29 of his final 30 passes on the road in BC for an overtime victory. There are three primary questions that will determine his fate as a potential MOP in 2024.

Does it all hang on making the playoffs?

If Bo gets credit for the great games, do voters also factor in his role in the lacklustre ones?

Does a QB on a team with at best a .500 record regardless of playoffs get more votes than a QB or leading defender on a division winning club like Montreal?

1. BRADY OLIVEIRA | RB | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

When the Bombers are at their best Oliveira is near unstoppable. At 79.1 yards per game right now Oliveira leads the CFL and Winnipeg is set to be crowned West champions of the regular season yet again. If Brady is top dog in a turnaround season for the ages could he get more votes than anyone else on this list when shrouded in the golden Bombers glow?