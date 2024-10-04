Oliveira powers Blue Bombers to win over Tiger-Cats

HAMILTON — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers inched closer to securing a West Division title after beating out the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday evening. A touchdown score and a season-high 147-yard rushing performance from Brady Oliveira lifted the visitors to a 31-10 victory at Tim Hortons Field.

Zach Collaros finished the game 13-19 with 201 passing yards and a touchdown throw. Kenny Lawler caught three balls for 78 yards while Terry Wilson Jr. ran in for a couple of short-yardage scores.

Bo Levi Mitchell went 15-28 in the losing effort, throwing for 217 yards and two interceptions. Kiondre Smith had six receptions for 54 yards.

On Winnipeg’s second drive of the day, Zach Collaros delivered a 16-yard throw to Lawler at the right sideline to set the visitors up in the red zone. On the next play, Collaros found Kevens Clercius in the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown strike to give the Bombers a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

Kiondre Smith moved the chains for the Ticats on their second possession after going two-and-out on their opening drive. Back-to-back snags for gains of 11 and 18 yards gave the hosts momentum before Butler found an open lane down the left for his second rushing touchdown of the season.

A 25-yard completion from Collaros to Ontaria Wilson got the Bombers flying again on their next drive. After a Collaros scramble came short of the first-down marker, a 22-yard field goal by Sergio Castillo put the Bombers back into the lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Bombers’ defence created the game’s first real twist in the second quarter with an interception on Mitchell. Aiming for Smith over the middle, Mitchell’s pass was underthrown, only finding the hands of Deatrick Nichols. The away team couldn’t come up with any points off the turnover, punting it back to the Tabbies before the first half’s three-minute warning.

Winnipeg added to their advantage after a big 55-yard reception over the top by Lawler set them up inside the red zone. Oliveira came up just short of a rushing touchdown but Wilson Jr. was able to power over the goalline to put the Bombers up 17-7.

The hosts answered right back with a big gain of their own right before halftime, as Brendan O’Leary-Orange broke a couple of tackles en route to a catch-and-run for 71 yards. The home team would have to settle for a chip shot by Marc Liegghio, finding themselves down 17-10 at the interval.

Late in the third quarter, the Blue Bombers would find the game’s next points after a 72-yard scoring drive. Oliveira carried the ball four yards for his third rushing score of the year with Castillo’s extra point making it 24-10 with 44 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Bombers ran four minutes off the clock on their next scoring drive. Wilson ran in for his second short-yardage touchdown of the evening after a defensive pass interference call against Jonathan Moxey, widening the gap to 31-10 with 7:50 to go.

Down by 21, the Ticats were forced to go for it on third-and-eight but Tyrell Ford was able to read Mitchell’s pass, taking it away for Winnipeg’s second pick of the ballgame. The Bombers would hold on from there, winning their eighth straight.

In Week 19 the Blue Bombers return to Winnipeg for a showdown with the Toronto Argonauts on Friday, October 11. The Tiger-Cats will be on bye in Week 19, returning to action in Week 20 to face the Calgary Stampeders at home on Friday, October 18.