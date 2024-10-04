Owen Riegling to shine at SiriusXM Grey Cup Kickoff Show

TORONTO — Whether at the local pub or on the festival stage, Owen Riegling is known for intimate shows, building an undeniable small-town connection to country music fans across Canada. The breakout singer-songwriter from Mildmay, Ont., is bringing that down-to-earth, country vibe to the nation’s largest single-day sporting event by headlining the SiriusXM Grey Cup Kickoff Show on Sunday, November 17, from BC Place Stadium in Vancouver.

“It’s an absolute honour and privilege to be a part of the 111th Grey Cup and the SiriusXM Kickoff Show,” said Riegling. “Growing up, I can remember gathering around the TV every year with friends and family to watch the big game and now I’m beyond thankful that my music is the reason I’ll be in attendance this year. See you there!”

In 2022, Riegling broke through at one of Canadian country music’s biggest events – the annual Boots and Hearts festival, where he won the Emerging Artist Showcase. A string of high-profile festival appearances followed, earning him adoration from a booming fan base and a record deal with Universal Music Canada.

RELATED

» The Album, the Tour..the Game: Jonas Brothers to rock Grey Cup halftime

» Buy Tickets to see Owen Riegling at the 111th Grey Cup!

» Costabile: One Jonas Brothers song for every CFL team

» 111th Grey Cup Premium Experiences packages available now

» Learn more about the 111th Grey Cup festival

Summer 2023 saw Riegling release his debut single Love (The Sweater Song)and the Platinum-certified radio hit Old Dirt Roads. The chart-toppers struck a chord with country music fans throughout Canada and abroad, and the accolades and shows followed, including various support slots and a cross-country tour with former Grey Cup Halftime headliner Tyler Hubbard.

In addition to this November’s feature slot at the SiriusXM Grey Cup Kickoff Show, 2024 has seen Riegling take home ‘Breakthrough Artist of the Year’ and ‘Male Artist of the Year’ at the Country Music Association of Ontario awards. He also recently delivered an unforgettable performance at the 2024 Canadian Country Music Awards, while taking home ‘Breakthrough Artist Of The Year’ and ‘Songwriter Of The Year’ for Old Dirt Roads. Riegling also announced his debut headlining tour across Canada, ‘The Old Dirt Road Trip’. With over 108 million global streams and counting, he is building on his unstoppable pace and making his mark in the music industry.

Completing the showcase of Canadian talent prior to the CFL’s championship will be TikTok and YouTube pop sensation, Sofia Camara, who will serenade the crowd with the singing of O Canada. Her soulful renditions and heartfelt covers have garnered the attention of music lovers and icons alike. She recently released her latest single, Do You Love Me, joining Myself and the viral hit Who Do I Call Now? (Hellbent) in a growing catalogue of powerful pop hits.

The multi-instrumentalist from Toronto recently headlined her first international live shows on the heels of supporting Canadian pop star Shawn Desman’s national tour. She will draw on her eclectic musical inspirations, from rock’s greatest showstoppers to legendary songstresses, to deliver an unforgettable performance of the national anthem.

“This is truly such an honour to sing the national anthem at the Grey Cup and represent such a beautiful country,” said Camara. “This will be my first time performing in front of this many people and I couldn’t be more excited to share such a special moment to help kick off Grey Cup!”

This year continues SiriusXM’s tradition of opening the Grey Cup Kickoff stage to the nation’s wealth of talented artists ahead of the big game.

“Each year, the SiriusXM Grey Cup Kickoff Show provides an incredible platform for Canadian artists to showcase their talent to new audiences,” said Rob Keen, SVP, Sales, Marketing & Canadian Content Development at SiriusXM Canada. “We are so proud to continue our ongoing partnership with the Grey Cup, and to continue the tradition of bringing together music and sports for a night to remember.”

Riegling and Camara join the internationally acclaimed Jonas Brothers – who will headline the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show – as the musical cornerstones providing the soundtrack to the 111th Grey Cup from BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Sunday, November 17 with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. The championship contest will be broadcast live across the nation on CTV, TSN and RDS, as well as on SiriusXM’s Canada Talks (ch. 167). Viewers outside of Canada can tune-in for free via the league’s livestreaming platform, CFL+.

ABOUT SIRIUSXM CANADA

​Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country’s leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook, on X (formerly Twitter), on Instagram and on YouTube.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies 15 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

​Built on a foundation of more than 110 years of football tradition and history, the Canadian Football League features nine teams, millions of fans, and a commitment to service to the community, as well as elite sport. To stay up to date with CFL news, visit CFL.ca.