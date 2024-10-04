Riders add National DL Benoit Marion

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Friday that they have signed National defensive lineman Benoit Marion.

Marion (six-foot-five, 250 pounds) joins the Roughriders after spending time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts this season, suiting up for nine games and registering six special teams tackles.

The Montreal native was originally selected the Alouettes in the third round, 25th overall, of the 2020 CFL Draft. He signed with Argos in October of 2021 and played in 28 games in Double Blue from 2021-2024, earning seven defensive tackles, 12 special teams tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles.

In 2022, he scored his first career touchdown when he recovered a blocked kick and returned it 24 yards to the end zone. Marion also won a Grey Cup Championship that season when the Argos beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23.

Collegiately, Marion played four seasons at Montreal (2016-2019), appearing in 25 games as a Carabin. He recorded 67 collegiate career tackles, including 20 tackles for a loss, and 11 sacks.