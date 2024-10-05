3 stats that defined BC’s Week 18 win over Calgary

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions scored a pair of defensive majors in their 32-15 win over the Calgary Stampeders on Friday night at BC Place.

The defence was responsible for the only two touchdowns by the Orange and Black as the offence struggled to reach the end zone all evening.

Kicker Sean Whyte added 18 points on a six-of-six performance, accounting for all offensive points for the Lions.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the BC Lions win over the Calgary Stampeders on Friday.

20 – POINTS OFF TURNOVERS

The Lions defence took matters into its own hands by scoring back-to-back touchdowns in the fourth quarter to all but close out the win.

Mathieu Betts and T.J. Lee were the culprits with a pick six and a scoop and score to break open the score and help the Lions inch closer to a playoff spot.

6 – FIELD GOALS

Having a reliable kicker is a weapon not every team possesses, but the Leos continue to rely on their veteran kicker to provide scoring in bunches and Whyte once again delivered by converting all six of his field goal attempts.

Whyte was also perfect on his extra point attempts (two-of-two) while converting field goals from 22 to 47 yards in range.

+4 – TURNOVER MARGIN

While Nathan Rourke and the offence were unable to get in the end zone, they did a good job taking care of the ball by not committing a single turnover in the game.

Couple that with the fact that the Leos forced four turnovers (two fumbles, two interceptions) and it’s easy to see why the final score favoured the home team.