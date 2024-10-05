Lions inch closer to playoff spot with win over Stamps

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions received a massive boost from their defence to capture a 32-15 win over the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday at BC Place.

Mathieu Betts and T.J. Lee scored back-to-back touchdowns to give the home team a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter that ultimately proved too much for the Stamps to surmount.

Kicker Sean Whyte converted all six of his field goals and quarterback Nathan Rourke completed 20 of 24 passes for 218 yards, no touchdowns or interceptions.

Stampeders’ quarterback Jake Maier completed 19 of 27 passes for 164 yards, two picks and a touchdown to receiver Ishmael Hyman. The Stamps kept it close all the way through the fourth quarter before the pair of defensive scores settled the deal for the Lions.

Backup quarterback Matthew Shiltz replaced Maier late in the game and threw a touchdown pass to Reggie Begelton in the fourth quarter with the game already out of hand. The loss dropped the Stamps to 4-10-1.

BC meanwhile moved to 8-8 and could punch their ticket to the post-season if the Riders triumph over the Elks at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday.

The first quarter featured both defences getting the best of the opposing offence, highlighted by a couple of sacks by Calgary’s Julian Howsare.

It looked as if the Stampeders were going to strike first, but linebacker Ayinde Eley scooped up a loose ball to run it the other way and set the Lions in position to score. Whyte converted a 22-yard field goal to give BC the first lead of the game.

It was only deep into the second quarter that the Stamps found a way to put together a long scoring drive. Maier connected with Jalen Philpot and Begelton to move the chains before handing it off to Peyton Logan and Dedrick Mills for a couple more first downs to set up first and goal. The pivot then capped things off with a touchdown pass to Hyman on a deep crossing route.

A pair of runs by Rourke sparked a scoring drive for the home team late in the first half. Rourke moved the chains with his legs and into Calgary territory. The quarterback then went to the air with passes to Justin McInnis and Keon Hatcher to inch closer to the ultimate goal. A big sack by the Red and White pushed the Leos back however and forced them to settle for another boot by Whyte. The veteran converted to make it 7-6 going into halftime.

Calgary started the second half with a single by punter Cody Grace.

BC responded with another field goal by Whyte to take a 9-8 lead early in the third quarter.

A long pass from Rourke to a wide open Hatcher kickstarted another Lions scoring march. The Orange and Black drove all the way to Calgary’s three-yard line, but the offence stalled once more and Whyte scored his fourth field goal of the night.

Betts added to the Leos’ lead by jumping a screen pass from Maier and taking it the other way for a pick six and a 19-8 lead with under 10 minutes left in the game. It was BC’s first touchdown of the game.

The defence stepped up once more in the following drive with Lee tipping a lateral pass by Maier and recovering the live ball for another touchdown.

Defensive back Adrian Greene caught a tipped pass to secure the Lions second interception of the game and position the offence inside the red zone. BC turned it into yet another field goal by their veteran kicker.

Shiltz replaced Maier late in the fourth quarter and immediately connected deep with Begelton to cut the lead to 29-15. The lions recovered the ensuing onside kick and added a final field goal with Whyte.

The Stampeders now return home to host the Edmonton Elks in Week 19, while the Lions travel Regina to face the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Both games are scheduled for Saturday, October 12.