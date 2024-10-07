Als, REDBLACKS rivalry blossoms on Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator

TORONTO — Sitting in a Hamilton hotel conference room in April, it felt somewhat strange to try to look six months into the future to Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator.

Looking at holiday Monday’s game back then, imagining what the Ottawa REDBLACKS and Montreal Alouettes could offer up only added to that challenge. Despite being within driving distance of one another, the rivalry hadn’t reached the fevered heights of what the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts have built up. The same goes for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Saskatchewan Roughriders, or the Edmonton Elks and the Calgary Stampeders.

That could finally be about to change.

THANKSGIVING WEEKEND PRESENTED BY PUROLATOR

The Als and REDBLACKS haven’t met in the playoffs since the REDBLACKS joined the CFL 10 seasons ago in 2014. This year, the Als lead the CFL with an 11-3-1 record and have locked up the East Division. The REDBLACKS, at 8-6-1, are headed back to the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and are fighting to get a home playoff date secured.

These teams meet for the third and final time in the regular season on Monday at Molson Pervical Stadium. That game could provide an early glimpse of what this year’s Eastern Final could look like.

In the U.S., the NFL’s Thanksgiving games are a longstanding tradition. For the first time in the REDBLACKS’ history, the seeds are being planted for a rivalry with the Alouettes to take off and building it around Canadian Thanksgiving feels like a perfect fit.

Here’s what a couple of key players for each side said about that matchup and what a big rivalry game on Thanksgiving Day could mean for Canadians and the CFL. The Als host the Riders on Thanksgiving Monday, with kickoff going at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Tyrice Beverette: I think stirring the fans up in some way and getting them to bring (that energy) when they come to cheer and trash talk (stokes the rivalry).

It’s the build up of the game, you’ve got to emphasize that. Because at the end of the day, it’s a game. So the players are going to play the game, so emphasize (hyping up the matchup).

(In the U.S. the Thanksgiving game is) promoted everywhere. It’s part of the culture. It’s not far-fetched because everybody loves to sit with their family, you’re having a great meal, you watch some football. I think (that kind of traditional rivalary) would be a great thing for Canada.

Dominique Rhymes: It’s Ontario vs. Quebec. You’ve got one opponent that has the crown and another one is trying to take the crown off the king’s head.

As long as you you promote a sense of family, a sense of pride within your community I feel like it’s the same aspect (as what goes into the U.S. Thanksgiving games). It’s all family. Thanksgiving is you’re thankful for being with your family, thankful for everything you’re able to have with your family, as long as we’re showing thankfulness and gratitude for everything we have in life, our communities and family, I think that’s the most important thing.