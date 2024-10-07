CFL Fantasy Rewind: Plenty of points in Elks-Riders aerial battle

TORONTO — Three games, plenty of action in Week 18, especially from a CFL Fantasy football standpoint.

BC’s defence scored two majors to help their team secure a playoff bid, while the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Edmonton Elks gave everything they had in a great aerial battle in their quest for the post-season.

If you invested heavily in their matchup, chances are your opponent had no chance. Elks and Riders hold four of the seven spots on the list below.

CFL.ca brings you the top CFL Fantasy lineup of Week 18.

RELATED

» 111th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios: REDBLACKS, Riders, Lions, playoff-bound

» Riders take down Elks to clinch playoff spot

» Lions top Stamps, do their part for playoff berth

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

» Visit CFL Game Zone to make your All-CFL votes

Quarterback

McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Edmonton Elks, 19 Fantasy Points

The Elks had to air it out to keep up with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, but were unable to avoid being eliminated from the playoffs.

Bethel-Thompson went down fighting by completing 33 of 41 passes for 379 yards, two majors and two interceptions.

Running Backs

Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg Blue Bombers, 23.2 FP

Oliveira continues his MOP bid with yet another explosive performance.

The running back was seemingly unstoppable against the Tiger-Cats, rushing 24 times for 147 yards and a touchdown as the driving force for the Bombers offence.

Peyton Logan, Calgary Stampeders, 14.8 FP

Logan gained 118 yards from scrimmage in the loss to the Lions on Friday night.

The Stampeders have also been eliminated from playoff contention, but Logan could be a weapon in the backfield going forward for the Red and White.

Receivers

Samuel Emilus, Saskatchewan Roughriders, 22.6 FP

Emilus was as explosive as they come against the Elks, catching four passes for 126 yards and a score.

The bulk of his yardage came on an 88-yard touchdown pass from Harris that answered an Edmonton scoring drive.

Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Edmonton Elks, 22.2 FP

Gittens Jr. meanwhile did most of his damage over a high volume of targets and catches.

The veteran caught 10 of 12 targets for 122 yards, providing Bethel-Thompson a great one-two punch with Eugene Lewis (five catches for 87 yards and a major).

Flex

KeeSean Johnson, Saskatchewan Roughriders 21.3 FP

Saskatchewan also involved Johnson in their aerial attack, throwing to him five times for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Defence

BC Lions, 22 FP

The Lions defence might have flipped a matchup or two in fantasy football by scoring two majors (one with Mathieu Betts, one with T.J. Lee) and securing a win over the Stampeders plus a spot in the post-season.