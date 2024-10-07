Follow CFL

Injury Reports October 7, 2024

CFL Injury Reports: Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator

TORONTO — Week 19’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Friday, Oct. 11 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers didn’t take the field on Monday. They’ll start their week of practice on Tuesday, October 8.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Daniel Adeboboye RB Illness DNP
Tunde Adeleke DB Ankle Limited
Dejon Allen OL Personal DNP
Woody Baron DL Back Full
Brandon Calver FB Knee Full
Adam Guillemette LS Back Limited
Fraser Sopik LB Hand DNP


EDMONTON ELKS AT CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Saturday, Oct. 12 | 3:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium

 

BC LIONS AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Saturday, Oct. 12 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium

 

OTTAWA REDBLACKS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Monday, Oct. 14 | 1:00 p.m. ET | Molson Percival Stadium

 

 

