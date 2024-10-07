CFL Injury Reports: Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator

- News
- Headlines
- Beyond the Headlines
- Video
- Schedule
- Where to Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Game Zone
Follow CFL
© 2024 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2024 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — Week 19’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
RELATED
» Buy Tickets for each matchup here
» CFL Fantasy is Back! Draft your roster now
» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch!
» Sign up and watch games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally
Friday, Oct. 11 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers didn’t take the field on Monday. They’ll start their week of practice on Tuesday, October 8.
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Daniel Adeboboye
|RB
|Illness
|DNP
|Tunde Adeleke
|DB
|Ankle
|Limited
|Dejon Allen
|OL
|Personal
|DNP
|Woody Baron
|DL
|Back
|Full
|Brandon Calver
|FB
|Knee
|Full
|Adam Guillemette
|LS
|Back
|Limited
|Fraser Sopik
|LB
|Hand
|DNP
EDMONTON ELKS AT CALGARY STAMPEDERS
Saturday, Oct. 12 | 3:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium
Saturday, Oct. 12 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium
Monday, Oct. 14 | 1:00 p.m. ET | Molson Percival Stadium