Argos add National LS Simon Chaves

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced on Tuesday that they have signed National long snapper Simon Chaves.

THANKSGIVING WEEKEND PRESENTED BY PUROLATOR

» CFL Simulation: Seeing post-season success for the Argos

» MMQB: What are the Elks and Stamps next steps?

» Landry’s 5 takeaways from Week 18

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally



Chaves (five-foot-11, 215 pounds) spent time with the Ottawa REDBLACKS and Edmonton Elks in 2024. The former Guelph Gryphon also had stints with the REDBLACKS and Blue Bombers in 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Chaves played 33 games at Guelph (2017-2023) recording 12 tackles as a linebacker. He was a second-team OUA all-star in wrestling.

The Argos travel to Winnipeg this week to face the Blue Bombers. Kickoff is Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET.