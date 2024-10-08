Lions ink former Dallas Cowboy Tyler Coyle

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Tuesday that American defensive back Tyler Coyle has been signed to the practice roster.

Coyle (six-foot-one, 215 pounds) moves north after training camp stints with the Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns to begin the 2024 NFL season.

RELATED

» AMSOIL Power Rankings: See where the Lions stand this week

» Weekly Predictor: Can the Lions top the Riders?

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

The Windsor, CT native signed with the Dallas Cowboys as a non-drafted free agent in 2021 and appeared in three games with the team over two seasons, racking up eight total tackles and playing a role on both defence and special teams.

Coyle suited up in 35 games at UConn from 2017-2019 and racked up 260 total tackles (161 solo, 99 assisted), 18 pass breakups, three interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, two forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries. He then transferred to Purdue for his senior season and recorded 13 defensive tackles in three contests.