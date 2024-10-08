Follow CFL

Lions ink former Dallas Cowboy Tyler Coyle

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Tuesday that American defensive back Tyler Coyle has been signed to the practice roster.

Coyle (six-foot-one, 215 pounds) moves north after training camp stints with the Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns to begin the 2024 NFL season.

The Windsor, CT native signed with the Dallas Cowboys as a non-drafted free agent in 2021 and appeared in three games with the team over two seasons, racking up eight total tackles and playing a role on both defence and special teams.

Coyle suited up in 35 games at UConn from 2017-2019 and racked up 260 total tackles (161 solo, 99 assisted), 18 pass breakups, three interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, two forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries. He then transferred to Purdue for his senior season and recorded 13 defensive tackles in three contests.

