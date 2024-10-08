Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Thanksgiving Weekend picks

TORONTO — Sometimes the schedule lines things up perfectly, whether it involves playoff implications or not.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will host the BC Lions on Saturday. Each team has clinched its playoff spot and they’re now trying to settle who gets at minimum a home playoff game next month. The Lions put their two-game slide behind them with their win over Calgary in Week 18, while the Riders added to that late-season momentum every team is chasing, downing Edmonton for their third win in a row.

As we head into Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator, we see playoff implications in three of this week’s four games. The Toronto Argonauts are fighting to lock up the final playoff spot in the East and still have a home playoff game in their sights when they head to Winnipeg, where the Blue Bombers are trying to lock up the West Division for the fifth year in a row.

On Thanksgiving Monday, the Ottawa REDBLACKS head to Montreal to face the Alouettes. While the Als have clinched the East Division, the REDBLACKS want to play host to the Eastern Semi-Final on Nov. 2. A win over the Als would go a long way toward that.

Finally, for the first time since 1945, the CFL playoffs will not feature a team from Alberta. The Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks will both miss the post-season this year, their fates sealed as they each lost on their respective home turfs in Week 18.

It’s fitting, then, that the Elks make the relatively quick bus ride down the QEII this week for a meeting with their arch-rivals and maybe just this once, “friends” in commiseration.

Let’s see how CFL.ca’s writers see this week shaking out.

TOR at WPG

The Argos are back from their bye week and looking to build off of their big Week 17 win over the Alouettes. Extinguishing the hot Bombers and their eight-game run would do just that. Princess Auto Stadium is an increasingly difficult place to play this year. The Bombers are now 6-2 at home and seem to be letting Brady Oliveira be their offensive heartbeat in this impressive run they’re on. The road hasn’t been kind to the Argos this year, as they’re 2-5 away from BMO Field. The writers see both of those trends continuing this week.

Writers: 100% Winnipeg

EDM at CGY

It truly is strange to see the balance of CFL power having shifted out of Alberta this season. This game could be full of question marks this week, as Elks’ interim head coach Jarious Jackson isn’t quite ready to say who will be starting at quarterback between McLeod Bethel-Thompson and Tre Ford, though Tuesday’s practice should give a good indication on that front. The Stamps started Jake Maier last week but went with backup Matt Shiltz to close out the game. Shiltz has dealt with injury much of this season. Will we see more of him in Week 19? Between the two teams, the Elks have played better football in the second half of the season and that’s the path the writers have mostly gone down this week.

Writers: 83% Edmonton

BC at SSK

Saturday night’s game at Mosaic Stadium should have a big playoff feel to it in every way. With a daytime high of 11C in Regina and a low of minus-two, it should be chilly once the sun sets, providing us a very real reminder just how close to the playoffs we are. The Lions’ defence was strong in their win over the Stamps last week, but Nathan Rourke and the offence managed 269 yards of net offence and failed to score a touchdown. They’ll need more than that to tame this surging Riders team. Rourke will have to be aware of head coach Corey Mace’s defence, which has created seven turnovers in this three-game win streak.

Writers: 83% Saskatchewan

OTT at MTL

The Als are looking to get back to some consistent winning to close out the regular season, after going 1-2-1 in their last four games. The REDBLACKS, meanwhile, have dropped three straight and fell into their playoff spot last week after the Bombers beat the Ticats. These teams enter into this game with a full 16 days since their last game. That’s time for bumps, bruises and maybe some sprains to heal up and to allow both teams to come back to finish out the regular season strong to get to the proper headspace for the post-season. The writers see the Als taking that first step in that direction.

Writers: 100% Montreal