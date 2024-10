Stampeders add former NFL quarterback P.J. Walker

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have added former National Football League quarterback P.J. Walker to their practice roster.

Walker played 21 NFL games from 2020 to 2023 and made nine starts – seven for the Carolina Panthers and two for the Cleveland Browns. He completed 185 of 339 passes for 2,135 yards and six touchdowns while rushing 31 times for 80 yards.

RELATED

» MMQB: What are the Elks and Stamps next steps?

» Landry’s 5 takeaways from Week 18

» CFL Simulation: Bombers roll into Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator

» CFL Fantasy Rewind: Plenty of points in Elks-Riders battle

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

» Visit CFL Game Zone to make your All-CFL votes

He led the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks to a 5-0 record in 2020 and was leading the league with 1,338 passing yards and 15 touchdowns when the season was cancelled because of the global pandemic.

In college, Walker played 49 games and made 47 starts over four years at Temple and finished his collegiate career as the Owls’ all-time leader in completions (830), passing yards (10,668) and touchdown passes (74).

Walker was the most outstanding player in the 2016 American Athletic Conference championship game (a 34-10 win over Navy) and was the first Temple quarterback to lead the school to multiple bowl-game appearances. For his university career, Walker completed 830 of 1,456 passes for 74 touchdowns and also had 342 carries for 763 yards and nine majors.