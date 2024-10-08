Weekly Predictor: Who’ll win Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator?

The playoffs are directly ahead and now is the time every team is trying to refine their game to be ready to go on a magical run in November.

Last year at this time it was the Montreal Alouettes rounding into form. This year, Winnipeg has rounded into form, while the Roughriders appear to be heading that way.

With three weeks left in the season there is only one thing locked in; the Montreal Alouettes will host the Eastern Final.

However, this week the playoff picture could become a lot more clear.

Winnipeg can clinch first in the west with a win. Toronto can clinch a playoff spot with a win. Saskatchewan can clinch a home playoff game with a win.

While the Hamilton Tiger-Cats sit at home during their bye week hoping Toronto loses to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Toronto at Winnipeg

Friday, October 11

8:30 p.m. ET

The Argonauts were the last team to hand the Blue Bombers a loss. They did it with a 16-14 overtime victory. Since then, the Bombers are 8-0 and the Argonauts are 4-4.

Every portion of the Bombers game have gotten better as the season has gone on. Brady Oliveira is back into dominant form, while Zach Collaros is trying to flip the script from an underwhelming first half of the season to an outstanding second half.

When the quarterback plays well and the running game is going you have to give credit to the group up front as the Bombers offensive line is much improved from early on this season.

The Bombers defence is also extremely talented, though they weren’t really the problem in the first half of the season when the team started 2-6.

As for the Argonauts they’ve been extremely inconsistent, although you can find the consistency in the results both home and away.

The Argos are 2-5 away from BMO Field, while they’re 6-2 at home.

I’m convinced no one will beat the Bombers at Princess Auto Stadium for the rest of the season with the way they’re humming along.

PICK: WINNIPEG

Edmonton at Calgary

Saturday, October 12

3:00 p.m. ET

These are one of those games you’ll have a hard time trying to find a feel for.

Both teams had their playoff hopes dashed last week and now will try to find a new way to get themselves prepared and focused for the rest of the way.

It’s crazy to think that for the first time since the Stampeders entered the league after the Second World War, at least one Alberta team has been in the playoffs. That streak ends in 2024.

The other storyline to watch for this week until you lock in your predictions is who will be playing quarterback for these teams.

Though I don’t know those answers as I write this. I’ve got no hunch one way or the other so I’ll just go with the team that’s been far more competitive in the back half of the season.

PICK: EDMONTON

BC at Saskatchewan

Saturday, October 12

7:00 p.m. ET

These two teams are headed straight for a rematch in a few weeks for the Western Semi-Final. Sure the Roughriders have a very slim chance to still get first in the West but I’m not going to predict that from happening.

So a playoff preview will go down at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday. The Lions need a win to keep their hopes of hosting the Western Semi-Final alive.

The Roughriders are coming off three straight wins against Calgary, Ottawa and Edmonton. The Lions just beat up on Calgary as well but have been a team that appears to be in preseason mode with Nathan Rourke still trying to work out some issues since returning from the NFL.

We’ve seen the flashes by Rourke and there is no question he has the talent around him but he hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass in three straight games.

Sure he has run for three touchdowns in those three games but the Lions need him to be able to air it out for them to win many games heading down the stretch.

The Roughriders, meanwhile, have been able to survive recently with more and more injuries piling up. It seems right when they get a player back in the lineup another two go down. But the luck might be starting to turn.

AJ Ouellette is nearing a return, while even a few of the banged up offensive linemen are starting to ramp things up to see if they’ll be able to finish the season.

I think the home side has momentum but don’t sleep on the Lions. BC has scored 30 points per game over their last five. I just see this Riders defence causing more headaches for Rourke.

PICK: SASKATCHEWAN

Ottawa at Montreal

Monday, October 14

1:00 p.m ET

Happy Thanksgiving! Some Monday afternoon football to have on as the families gather to celebrate.

The Ottawa REDBLACKS are thankful to be back in the playoffs for the first time since they lost the Grey Cup to the Stampeders in 2018.

The Alouettes are thankful to already know they’ll be hosting the Eastern Final and can rest some banged up players down the stretch, if they so choose.

Sometimes these games are hard to be all in on when you already know you’ve clinched a spot and we’ve seen some team flourish with younger players getting a shot.

The REDBLACKS are hoping they come out of the bye week a little healthier with maybe Dru Brown back behind centre. They could use him as the offence has dried up recently.

Ottawa played Montreal tough just three weeks ago but like the Argos have not played well away from home.

PICK: MONTREAL