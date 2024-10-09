Cauz: Thanksgiving Weekend matchups to sink your teeth into

My mom’s favourite holiday has always been Thanksgiving. It’s easier than Christmas and focuses on an important human emotion, gratitude. On a (rare) serious note I am grateful for my family, my friends and to be lucky enough to have a job where I get to cover sports for a living. I have been a part of CFL.ca for so long I don’t fully recognize the head shot of me in the ‘Writers & Contributors’ section of the site. I am also thankful for this week’s slate of games, from a heavy hitter on Friday night to a perfect appetizer on the holiday Monday before the serious gorging commences.

Let’s take a look at one (or more) critical matchup for each contest in Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator that we can really sink our teeth into.

THANKSGIVING WEEKEND PRESENTED BY PUROLATOR

» Als, REDBLACKS rivalry blossoms on Thanksgiving Weekend

» Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Thanksgiving Weekend picks

» Landry’s 5 takeaways from Week 18

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

TORONTO AT WINNIPEG | FRIDAY, OCT. 11 | 8:30 P.M. ET

Matchup: Two stout offensive lines

Technically they will not actually do battle against one another, although the idea of Stanley Bryant playing defensive tackle is intriguing. My prediction is the winning team will be decided on which o-line shines the brightest. In their 31-10 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Bombers’ line won just about every point of attack match-up as Brady Oliveria bullied his way to a season high 147 yards on 24 carries. Beyond one first quarter sack Zach Collaros benefitted from a clean pocket.

The Argos did something in their 37-31 Week 17 victory over the Montreal Alouettes that we haven’t seen all year: they thoroughly outplayed Montreal’s defence. When was the last time you saw Noel Thorpe’s group give up over 500 yards of offence? Ka’Deem Carey, Daniel Adeboboye and Deonta McMahon combined for nearly 200 yards on the ground while Chad Kelly averaged nearly 10 yards a pass. This week Kelly will make his first ever start in Winnipeg and he will need his tackles Ryan Hunter and Dejon Allen to be on their game against the CFL’s hottest defence.

EDMONTON AT CALGARY | SATURDAY, OCT. 12 | 3:00 P.M. ET

Matchup: Aspiring youth collides

Historically this has always been a classic CFL game but on Saturday, history will be made in a different way as for the first time since the end of the Second World War (1945) no franchise from the province of Alberta will qualify for the playoffs. Obviously, it’s a major disappointment for both the Stampeders and the Elks but hey, how about a tip of the cap to Alberta for consistently churning out elite teams’ decade after decade!

The matchup I will be watching is all about youth. With the post-season in the rearview mirror interim head coach Jarious Jackson will go back to 26-year-old Tre Ford. The third-year passer did not take the step so many expected and to be fair McLeod Bethel-Thompson has been the better quarterback for Edmonton.

Deep shot for six! @ReggieBegelton gets behind the BC defence for the major. He’s just six yards away from 1,000 for the season.#CFLGameDay LIVE on @TSN_Sports

📱: Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/JNIrXIW61s — CFL (@CFL) October 5, 2024

On the Calgary side, it appears possible that Dave Dickenson will give Matt Shiltz an opportunity to show he can lead the team. Shiltz has shown flashes of starter potential in 2023 filling in for an injured Bo Levi Mitchell in Hamilton. Games like this are often a high stakes audition for first-year and younger/newer players to prove to the coaching staff they can handle greater responsibility in the near future. My attention will be on whichever rookies/youngsters get a greater look, including the already productive Stamps 2024 fourth overall pick defensive back Ben Labrosse.

BC AT SASKATCHEWAN | SATURDAY, OCT. 12 | 7:00 P.M. ET

Matchup: Rolan Milligan Jr. versus Nathan Rourke (plus a bonus)

I’m going to keep this one simple, same as I prefer my stuffing. Don’t get fancy, don’t add raisins, just keep it traditional. How about Milligan, who has picked up interceptions in back-to-back games as he continues to hold off Tyrell Ford for the CFL lead? I imagine he will be aggressive going up against Rourke, who is still looking to find his 2022 Most Outstanding Canadian form.

Deep shot for six! @ReggieBegelton gets behind the BC defence for the major. He’s just six yards away from 1,000 for the season.#CFLGameDay LIVE on @TSN_Sports

📱: Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/JNIrXIW61s — CFL (@CFL) October 5, 2024

Bonus matchup: I will be truly thankful if we get Lions’ defensive back T.J. Lee lined up against Samuel Emilus. Lee knocked down a Jake Maier lateral pass and returned it for a touchdown in the Lions’ win over the Stamps. Emilus, on his second quarter touchdown reception hit a top speed of over 36 km/hour, according to the enhanced data feed on TSN+. The Lions’ secondary will be looking for a measure of revenge after Emilus went off for 161 yards the last time these teams clashed.

OTTAWA AT MONTREAL | MONDAY, OCT. 14 | 1:00 P.M. ET

Matchup: Montreal’s rush offence and defence versus Ottawa

No CFL team has generated fewer rushing yards than Montreal. Calgary is the only team that has given more yards on the ground than the Alouettes. Those are shocking numbers for the team with the best record in the league with Tyrice Beverette, Darnell Sankey and Mustafa Johnson starring on defence. The Eastern Final will be played in Montreal on Nov. 9, a time of the year where the ability to run the ball is all the more critical. The Alouettes have already sewn up first in the East. They have three weeks to fix whatever is ailing them when it comes to all facets of the ground game.