CFL Fantasy Projections: Top players for Thanksgiving Weekend

A successful Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator 19 in CFL Fantasy play can be achieved by building around the running back position. Whereas there are bargains to be had at receiver, be willing to spend on at least one of our top three ranked backs this week and thank us late Thanksgiving afternoon.

Celebrate Thanksgiving and take our advice as our rankings are unveiled.

THANKSGIVING WEEKEND PRESENTED BY PUROLATOR

Quarterbacks

1. Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan, $12,600 Salary (19.6 Projected Fantasy Points): BC allows a league-high 73.8 percent completion rate while allowing 25 passing majors (seventh). This could be a huge Week 19 for Harris if he could avoid the miscues that held down his Week 18 fantasy production (18.6 FP).

2. Zach Collaros, Winnipeg, $13,200 Salary (15.8 PFP): He’s thrown touchdowns in nine straight games and has an excellent opportunity to rack up big numbers against a Toronto pass defence that has yielded 28 completions of at least 30 yards.

3. Cody Fajardo, Montreal, $13,500 Salary (17.6 PFP): Fajardo will deliver consistent numbers. However, the one question facing him is how much playing time he will see now that the Alouettes have locked up the East Division title. Be ready to pivot toward Davis Alexander ($5,000) if he does happen to miss out on Week 19.

4. Tre Ford, Edmonton, $8,000 Salary (9.0 PFP): Ford is set to start for the Elks against the Stamps and will face a defence allowing 7.1 yards per play.

5. Nathan Rourke, BC, $9,000 Salary (17.8 PFP): The 2022 edition of Rourke has been seen in flashes but not enough to make him a reliable fantasy option. However, Saskatchewan allows 294.8 passing yards per game, so…

Running Backs

1. Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg, $14,200 Salary (17.2 PFP): Oliveira is worth every penny, averaging 23.3 FP in the last three games. He’s the player you want to build around this week.

2. William Stanback, BC, $13,400 Salary (14.9 PFP): He’s cooled off since an impressive run in Weeks 10-14. The Roughriders remain a solid run defence but look for Stanback to be a factor as a receiver in what could be a Western Semi Final preview.

3. Walter Fletcher, Montreal, $11,200 Salary (14.7 PFP): Snapping a four-game touchdown drought in Week 17 helped Fletcher record his sixth straight game of at least 10.5 FP. He’s proven that he doesn’t need to run the ball to be an effective fantasy player as Fletcher leads all running backs with 596 receiving yards.

4. Justin Rankin, Edmonton, $5,000 Salary (10.9 PFP): The Elks have three talented backs, but we’re going with Rankin to be the latest to have a solid fantasy outing against a Stampeders run defence allowing a league-high 6.4 yards per carry.

5. Ka’Deem Carey, Toronto, $11,300 Salary (12.8 PFP): A 22.9 FP performance in Week 17 was Carey reminding us how good he can be when given a steady dose of touches. Winnipeg allows 104.4 rushing yards and keeping the Bombers’ offence off the field will be centered around Carey.

6. Dedrick Mills, Calgary, $11,500 Salary (12.4 PFP): Mills had a miserable Week 18 (1.6 FP). He will rebound against an Edmonton defence that yields 7.19 yards per play.

Receivers

1. Justin Hardy, Ottawa, $13,000 Salary (16.5 PFP): Montreal has yet to find a solution to slow down Hardy, who has averaged 25.2 FP in his two previous meetings against the Als this season.

2. Eugene Lewis, Edmonton, $12,000 Salary (16.7 PFP): Former Calgary standout Terry Evanshen holds the league record with 10 straight games with a major, set in 1967-68. Lewis has scored in six consecutive games and will move closer to threatening Evanshen’s historic mark.

3. KeeSean Johnson, Saskatchewan, $5,500 Salary (15.8 PFP): One could make a strong case for Johnson being atop the rankings. He’s recorded at least 84 receiving yards in four of his last five games while catching 17 of his last 19 targets.

4. Reggie Begelton, Calgary, $12,500 Salary (14.6 PFP): Begelton has scored at least 13.2 FP in seven of his last eight games and will continue to produce consistently regardless of who sits atop the depth chart at pivot on Friday.

5. Kenny Lawler, Winnipeg, $7,900 Salary (13.7 PFP): Toronto’s penchant for giving up big passing plays works right into the path for Lawler to light it up on Friday. He’s had two games of at least 18.4 FP since Week 14 and has hit double digits in three of his last four.

6. Nic Demski, Winnipeg, $11,300 Salary (13.2 PFP): If Lawler doesn’t excite you, then go with Demski should the need for having a Bombers pass catcher is a must. Remember, this is a much different Winnipeg offence than the one Toronto saw in Week 8

7. Charleston Rambo, Montreal, $7,000 Salary (9.7 PFP): The numbers haven’t been there of late for Rambo, but we’re going to bet a rebound awaits him on Thanksgiving afternoon.

8. Kian Schaffer-Baker, Saskatchewan, $10,000 Salary (11.9 PFP): Like the receiver just ahead of him in the rankings, KSB has been off the past two games. Saturday’s clash against the Lions has the makings of a high-scoring affair, which is why Schaffer-Baker finds his way here.

9. Justin McInnis, BC, $11,000 Salary (13.6 PFP): If you have to start a Lions receiver, McInnis is the easy choice. He’s caught a league-best 22 receptions of least 20 yards in depth, and if Nathan Rourke can remember that the early season version of McInnis will show up.

10. Makai Polk, Toronto, $5,500 Salary (12.2 PFP): Polk has caught nearly 70 percent of his targets and has quietly averaged 14.9 yards per catch. He has an outside chance at a 1,000-yard season, and a strong outing against the Blue Bombers could be the jumping point he needs to achieve that mark.

11. Samuel Emilus, Saskatchewan, $10,300 Salary (13.2 PFP): There are more than enough targets to have three Riders receivers ranked here.

12. Cole Spieker, Montreal, $10,000 Salary (13.2 PFP): A strong case can be made that Spieker has emerged as the Alouettes’ top receiving option. No one will look at you strangely for finding a spot on your roster for him.

Defences

1. Montreal, $9,000 Salary (7.5 PFP): The Als have averaged 13 FP in the two previous meetings against the REDBLACKS.

2. Saskatchewan, $7,600 Salary (5.2 PFP): The Riders lead the league with 41 forced turnovers. That should be enough to consider them.

3. Winnipeg, $10,000 Salary (8.2 PFP): Toronto has a -1 turnover margin and a streaky passing game that could lead to ample opportunities for the Bombers to make the heavy fantasy investment worth it.

4. Edmonton, $7,000 Salary (5.2 PFP): A great sleeper play, the Elks should feast against a Calgary squad with a -20-turnover margin.