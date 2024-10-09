CFL Fantasy Sleepers: Leake an option for Thanksgiving Weekend?

Our bold gamble on Calgary short-yardage pivot Tommy Stevens did not pay off in Week 18. However, we are still fans of digging deep for players who arrive weekly under the radar, so let’s find CFL fantasy gold entering Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator.

Quarterback

Matthew Shiltz, Stampeders, $7,000 Salary (vs. Elks, Saturday)

Jake Maier’s recent play was capped by a shaky Week 18 effort that resulted in Calgary going to Shiltz, who finished with more fantasy points (9.6) in less than a quarter of relief than Maier had in the first three-plus quarters (6).

The veteran might get the start as the Stamps host the Elks in a clash of two teams getting a head start on the 2025 season. There is potential for Shiltz to reward risky fantasy players as he faces an Edmonton pass defence allowing a league-high 313.1 yards per game while also ranking at the bottom in passing majors (31) and completions of better than 30 yards (32). Shiltz is projected at a modest 11.6 FP, but we’re looking at bigger numbers, more like 18-20 FP. A pairing of Shiltz and receiver Reggie Begelton ($12,800) has plenty of upside.

Running Back

Javon Leake, Elks, $9,000 Salary (at Stampeders, Saturday)

Edmonton has three running backs ranked among the league’s top 10 rushers. Leake (521 yards) is a yard behind Kevin Brown ($9,000, 522), who is ninth, while Justin Rankin ($5,000) is seventh at 577 yards. We have Rankin in our Week 19 rankings, but with the Elks going against the league’s worst run defence, why not consider Leake?

Leake has scored 23.4 FP in the past two games and has five games of double-digit fantasy production since Week 8. Since the Elks tend to go with the hot hand at the position, this bodes well for Leake, who averages 5.9 yards per carry and has 17 runs of at least 10 yards. At the very least, Leake should be within range of our Week 19 projection of 11.4 FP, yet Leake could top that total as we project him with 15-17 FP on the high side.

Receivers

Kevens Clercius, Blue Bombers, $3,000 Salary (vs. Argonauts, Friday)

Clercius has caught nine of his 10 targets in the last three games and scored his first CFL major in the Week 18 win over Hamilton. It was also a career-best 12.6 FP for Clericus, the 13th overall selection in the 2024 CFL Draft.

Winnipeg’s depth at receiver leaves Clercius with few targets, but as the Blue Bombers zero in on wrapping up the West Division title and a home date for the West Final, the former UConn standout should be more involved. He’s projected for 5.2 FP, but we feel Zach Collaros ($13,200) will look for Clercius against a Toronto defence allowing 290.8 passing yards per game. That’s why we think Clercius can deliver 12-14 FP.

Jalen Philpot, Stampeders, $8,300 Salary (vs. Elks, Saturday)

With regime change at pivot in Calgary, Philpot should continue a quiet yet productive run as he has scored at least 10.1 FP in four of his last five games. That has not been easy as the Stamps are seventh with 267.9 passing yards per game and are tied for last with just 15 completions of better than 30 yards.

Philpot has a strong upside against Edmonton, and with Matthew Shiltz expected to start, Philpot could see more targets. His projected total of 10.3 FP is on par with his recent production, but Thanksgiving Weekend has the makings of Philpot giving Stamps fans a sneak preview of bigger numbers in 2025. We like Philpot to finish with 14-16 FP with the potential to score much more, which is why he’s worth a spot in your lineup.

Kaion Julien-Grant, Alouettes, $8,300 Salary (vs. REDBLACKS, Monday)

Here’s betting Julien-Grant has a happy Thanksgiving at the expense of the Ottawa secondary. He scored a season-best 19.6 FP against the REDBLACKS in Week 3, back when it looked like Julien-Grant was poised for a breakout before an injury in Week 6 led to a stint on the injured list.

Since his Week 15 return, Julien-Grant has been targeted 24 times, catching 15 of those for 137 yards. His deep speed suggests the Alouettes will continue seeking opportunities to take shots downfield with him, and with the team using the remainder of the regular season to tune up for the Eastern Final, look for Julien-Grant to clear his projected total of 10.6 FP by tagging Ottawa with 14-16 FP.