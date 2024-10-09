Playoff Scenarios: Bombers eye top of West Division

TORONTO — Heading into Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator, the playoff picture could become a bit clearer.

With a Winnipeg win or tie or a Saskatchewan loss or tie, the Blue Bombers can clinch the West Division and will host the Western Final on November 9.

If Saskatchewan wins, the Roughriders will secure a home playoff game.

In the East, an Argonauts win or tie will clinch a post-season berth for Toronto. The location of the Eastern Semi-Final can not be determined this week.

The following scenarios are in play this week.

EAST DIVISION

TOR WIN/TIE = TOR clinches post-season berth

WEST DIVISION

WPG WIN/TIE or SSK LOSS/TIE = WPG claims division title; earns the right to host the Western Final at Princess Auto Stadium on Saturday, November 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET

SSK WIN = SSK secures home playoff game

PLAYOFF PICTURE