Grey Cup October 9, 2024

Playoff Scenarios: Bombers eye top of West Division

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Heading into Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator, the playoff picture could become a bit clearer.

With a Winnipeg win or tie or a Saskatchewan loss or tie, the Blue Bombers can clinch the West Division and will host the Western Final on November 9.

If Saskatchewan wins, the Roughriders will secure a home playoff game.

In the East, an Argonauts win or tie will clinch a post-season berth for Toronto. The location of the Eastern Semi-Final can not be determined this week.

The following scenarios are in play this week.

EAST DIVISION

  • TOR WIN/TIE = TOR clinches post-season berth

WEST DIVISION

  • WPG WIN/TIE or SSK LOSS/TIE = WPG claims division title; earns the right to host the Western Final at Princess Auto Stadium on Saturday, November 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET
  • SSK WIN = SSK secures home playoff game

PLAYOFF PICTURE

  • In Week 17, Montreal clinched the East Division title for the first time since 2012, earning the right to host the Eastern Final at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 9 at 3 p.m. ET.
  • In Week 17, Winnipeg secured a playoff berth for an eighth consecutive season.
  • In Week 18, Ottawa locked up a spot in the post-season for the first time since 2018.
  • In Week 18, BC booked its ticket to the Playoffs for the third straight season.
  • In Week 18, Saskatchewan advanced to the post-season for the first time since 2021.
  • In Week 18, crossover scenarios in either direction were exhausted.
