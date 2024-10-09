Playoff Scenarios: Bombers eye top of West Division

- News
TORONTO — Heading into Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator, the playoff picture could become a bit clearer.
With a Winnipeg win or tie or a Saskatchewan loss or tie, the Blue Bombers can clinch the West Division and will host the Western Final on November 9.
If Saskatchewan wins, the Roughriders will secure a home playoff game.
In the East, an Argonauts win or tie will clinch a post-season berth for Toronto. The location of the Eastern Semi-Final can not be determined this week.
The following scenarios are in play this week.
EAST DIVISION
WEST DIVISION
PLAYOFF PICTURE