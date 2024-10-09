REDBLACKS sign QB Tyrie Adams to one-year extension

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Wednesday that they have signed American quarterback Tyrie Adams to a one-year contract extension.

Adams, 27, saw his 2023 campaign cut short due to injury, but made his first career start that season on June 30 against the Edmonton Elks. He completed 14 of 20 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown, throwing no interceptions, and rushing three times for 31 yards to lead the REDBLACKS to a 26-7 victory at TD Place.

THANKSGIVING WEEKEND PRESENTED BY PUROLATOR

» Visit the Game Zone and play Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch

» Weekly Predictor: Who’ll win Thanksgiving Weekend?

» CFL Simulation: Bombers roll into Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator

» AMSOIL Power Rankings: Bombers, Riders shine at Thanksgiving Weekend

A native of St. Petersburg, Florida, Adams played his college football at Western Carolina from 2016 to 2019, leaving as the program’s all-time leader in pass completions (739), pass attempts (1,172), passing yards (8,978), passing touchdowns (64), and total offensive yards (11,525). His 2,547 career rushing yards were also fifth in program history, and the highest mark reached by a quarterback.

In 2021, Adams suited up for the Salina Liberty of Champions Indoor Football, completing 70.9 percent of his passes for 944 yards and 25 touchdowns, being named the league’s offensive rookie of the year.

The REDBLACKS return from their final bye week of the season to visit the Montreal Alouettes on Thanksgiving Monday, October 14, at 1:00pm ET.