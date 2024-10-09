Report: Stamps could pivot to Shiltz on Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders might make a shift at pivot.

Head coach Dave Dickenson said after practice on Tuesday that quarterback Matthew Shiltz has gotten more reps as the starter in practice, signaling a change might be in the near future.

“Definitely feel like I gave (Shiltz) more reps today. He had a good series-and-a-half in BC. I feel like we have options and I’m definitely looking to give (Shiltz) more reps this week and see where it goes from there.”

Shiltz replaced starter Jake Maier late in the game against the BC Lions in Week 18, completing four of five passes for 99 yards and a major. The signal-caller also added two rushes for 26 yards but was unable to mount a comeback that would’ve kept the Stamps’ playoff hopes alive.

Maier meanwhile completed 19 of 27 passes for 164 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Overall in 2024 the pivot has 3,518 yards, 19 touchdowns and 14 picks.

Calgary sits at 4-10-1 and won’t play in the post-season for the first time since 2004. The Red and White now prepare for the final stretch of the season, starting with a matchup against the Edmonton Elks on Saturday, October 12 at McMahon Stadium.