Tre Ford to start on Thaskgiving Weekend presented by Purolator

EDMONTON — There will be change in the quarterback landscape for Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator.

Edmonton Elks head coach Jarious Jackson confirmed on Tuesday that pivot Tre Ford will start as the team prepares to face the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Jarret Doege will serve as the backup, while McLeod Bethel-Thompson won’t dress.

THANKSGIVING WEEKEND PRESENTED BY PUROLATOR

» Visit the Game Zone and play Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch

» Weekly Predictor: Who’ll win Thanksgiving Weekend?

» CFL Simulation: Bombers roll into Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator

» AMSOIL Power Rankings: Bombers, Riders shine at Thanksgiving Weekend

Ford hasn’t played since Week 16, when he completed 10 of 17 passes for 131 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Overall in 2024, the pivot completed 45 of 63 passes for 604 yards, six majors and three picks, adding 14 rushes for 92 yards on the ground.

Edmonton has been eliminated from playoff contention after dropping their Week 18 game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders and are now looking to the future as they finish out the season.

Elks and Stamps battle on Saturday, October 12, with both teams from Alberta on the outside looking in for the post-season for the first time since 1941.