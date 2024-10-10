5 players to watch on Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator

Thanksgiving is all about being thankful and giving thanks for all that we have in our lives.

I, for one, am thankful not only for the CFL but for the incredible playmakers that put on a show for us week in and week out.

Every week we tune into TSN or CTV and we’re treated to highlight reel catches, game-changing interceptions, or field goals from such long range that we say, ‘how did he make that??’

Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator is sure to bring us much of the same with four exciting matchups on tap.

There are so many talented players that you should keep an eye on this weekend, but for the sake of this article, I’m going to focus on five.

1. BRADY OLIVEIRA | RUNNING BACK | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

On the heels of his 24-carry, 147-yard, one-touchdown performance, Brady Oliveira should definitely be on your radar during Thanksgiving Weekend when his Blue Bombers host the Toronto Argonauts.

The Blue Bombers running back leads the CFL in rushing yards (1,254) and in rushes for over 20 yards (10). He’s also averaging 5.8 yards per carry.

After going touchdown-less through his first 14 games of the season, Oliveira has scored four majors in his last three outings. Over those three contests, the 26-year-old has been busy, racking up 360 yards on the ground and 59 through the air. Something tells me this trend will continue through the final few weeks of the regular season and into the playoffs.

2. JUSTIN HARDY | RECEIVER | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Justin Hardy has quietly been one of the best receivers in the CFL this year and I’m expecting much of the same from him this weekend as he takes on the Montreal Alouettes on Thanksgiving Monday.

Hardy leads the CFL in receptions and is second in total yards (1,241). The REDBLACKS pass-catcher is also dangerous after the catch; he’s the second leading-receiver in YAC yards with 358, just behind Roughrider Samuel Emilus (404).

3. NICK ANDERSON | LINEBACKER | EDMONTON ELKS

Nick Anderson has been everything the Edmonton Elks could have asked for and more in his rookie season.

The five-foot-11, 242-pounder is second in the CFL in tackles (94), just behind his teammate and fellow linebacker Nyles Morgan (97). Anderson has also collected two sacks, an interception, and two forced fumbles to go along with three tackles for a loss.

He should continue to be a factor in this weekend’s game against the Calgary Stampeders.

4. T.J. LEE | DEFENSIVE BACK/SAM | BC LIONS

T.J. Lee making more plays with the guardian cap! Back to back defensive scores for BC! #CFLGameDay LIVE on @TSN_Sports

📱: Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/T3X376uifc — CFL (@CFL) October 5, 2024

Since making the switch from his usual boundary halfback spot to SAM linebacker in Week 13, T.J. Lee has been making a ton of plays, tallying 31 tackles in those five games.

Last week against the Stampeders, to go along with seven defensive tackles and another on special teams, the veteran defensive back had a sack and a pass breakup that he picked up and ran to the house for six points.

Keep an eye on Lee this week against the Saskatchewan Roughriders as he and his team fight for second place in the West Division.

5. MAKAI POLK | RECEIVER | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Makai Polk has been the hottest Argonauts receiver as of late. In his last four games, the rookie pass-catcher has totalled 366 yards, including three 100+ yard games. In his last two contests, Polk has averaged a whopping 20.8 yards per catch and has scored a touchdown in two of his last three contests.

Polk and his Argonauts are facing one of the toughest defences in the CFL this week in Winnipeg, who have given up a league-low 20.3 points per game and a league-low 327.4 net offence per game. We’ll see if Polk can break through and continue to be one of Chad Kelly‘s favourite targets on the weekend.