Checking Down: AJ Ouellette returns to practice for Riders

TORONTO — Saskatchewan Roughriders running back AJ Ouellette might be nearing a return.

The tailback was a full participant in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday as the Riders prepare for an important game against the BC Lions with the two teams battling for second place in the West Division.

In other news, the Edmonton Elks are turning to quarterback Tre Ford for the final stretch of the season, while the Stampeders might do the same with pivot Matthew Shiltz. Elks and Stamps face each other on Saturday with both teams already eliminated from playoff contention.

CFL.ca is Checking Down with news and notes from Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator.

Jump to team:

BC LIONS

– Lions and Riders battle for position in the West Division as they face each other on Saturday, October 12 at Mosaic Stadium (Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press via The Province).

– Nathan Rourke is at the head of the class for Week 18 in the CFL Honour Roll powered by PFF (CFL.ca).

– The BC Lions announced on Tuesday that American defensive back Tyler Coyle has been signed to the practice roster (CFL.ca).

EDMONTON ELKS

– Edmonton Elks interim head coach Jarious Jackson confirmed on Tuesday that pivot Tre Ford will start as the team prepares to face the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Jarret Doege will serve as the backup, while McLeod Bethel-Thompson won’t dress (CFL.ca).

– CFL.ca’s Brandon C. Williams listed running back Javon Leake as one of the sleepers in CFL Fantasy for Thanksgiving Weekend (CFL.ca).

– Pat Steinberg talks about what’s next for the Elks after being eliminated from playoff contention entering Thanksgiving Weekend (CFL.ca).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

-Head coach Dave Dickenson said after practice on Tuesday that quarterback Matthew Shiltz has gotten more reps as the starter in practice, signaling a change might be in the near future (CFL.ca).

– The Calgary Stampeders have added former National Football League quarterback P.J. Walker to their practice roster, the team announced on Tuesday(CFL.ca).

– Walker brings a vast resume to the Stampeders after playing in the XFL and NFL in his pro football career (CFL.ca).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– Defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. is in the mix for Most Outstanding Player after putting together a career year, writes Taylor Shire (Regina Leader-Post).

– Running back AJ Ouellette was a full participant in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday and could be available for the Roughriders on Saturday in a pivotal matchup against the BC Lions (Jacob Carr, Global News)

– The Riders are preparing for their first matchup against Nathan Rourke in 2024. Milligan Jr. showed respect to the Lions quarterback ahead of their matchup on Saturday (Brit Dort, CTV News).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– Deatrick Nichols and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ offensive line are at the head of the class for Week 18 in the CFL Honour Roll powered by PFF (CFL.ca).

– Defensive backs Brandon Alexander and Michael Griffin missed practice for the Blue Bombers ahead of their matchup against the Argonauts on Friday. Both were listed as questionable by Winnipeg on their final injury report (Derek Taylor, 680CJOB).

– Receiver Nic Demski also missed practice on Tuesday, but returned to the field on Wednesday and was listed as questionable by the Bombers. Check out their full injury report (CFL.ca).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have released American defensive back Jayden Price, the team announced on Tuesday (Ticats.ca).

– After jumping to their highest ranking of the season entering Week 18, the Ticats have dropped a couple of spots in this week’s AMSOIL Power Rankings after losing to the Blue Bombers (CFL.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– Ka’Deem Carey has set a career high for receptions and is closing in on new rushing mark, but his biggest accomplishment this season has been staying healthy says the running back (TSN.ca).

– The Argos offence has been humming, scoring over 30 points in each of their last three games thanks in part to a running game led by Carey, who’s also contributing as a pass catcher (Mike Hogan, Argonauts.ca).

– The Toronto Argonauts announced on Tuesday that they have signed National long snapper Simon Chaves (CFL.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS



– The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Wednesday that they have signed American quarterback Tyrie Adams to a one-year contract extension (CFL.ca).

– The REDBLACKS have locked up National kicker Lewis Ward to a three-year contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday (CFL.ca).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– The Montreal Alouettes have already clinched the East Division, but head coach Jason Maas says there’s no such thing as a meaningless game for his team (TSN.ca).

– Alouettes and REDBLACKS renew their rivalry on Thanksgiving Monday. Tyrice Beverette and Dominique Rhymes spoke about the matchup between the two teams sitting in first and second in the East Division (CFL.ca).