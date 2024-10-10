Eye On The Prize: 111th Grey Cup headed to CBS Sports Network

TORONTO — CBS Sports Network, the 24-hour cable home of CBS Sports, will welcome a new resident in November – Canada’s largest single-day sporting event, the Grey Cup. The Canadian Football League’s 111th championship will be played from BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on November 17 at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have the biggest game of the season on CBS Sports Network,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “Since the day we announced this partnership, our American fans have wanted nothing more than to see the Grey Cup on TV. And now, with this momentous announcement, the countdown begins to the sights, surprises and spectacle that we have in store for Vancouver.”

CBS Sports Network is the official television partner of the CFL in the United States, delivering the league’s unforgettable moments and unreal action across the country. The 111th Grey Cup adds to this season’s slate of 34 marquee matchups featured exclusively on CBS Sports Network in the U.S., including season kick-off, the storied rivalries of the Labour Day Classics, and the upcoming Canadian Thanksgiving Classic on Monday, October 14, featuring the Ottawa REDBLACKS and the reigning Grey Cup champion Montreal Alouettes.

In the U.S., all regular season and postseason games not airing on CBS Sports Network are available for free online via the league’s livestreaming platform, CFL+. The Grey Cup Playoffs open on November 2 with the back-to-back Division Semi-Finals beginning at 3 p.m. ET. The Division Finals will be played on November 9.

The 111th Grey Cup will feature the internationally acclaimed Jonas Brothers in the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show. The championship contest will be broadcast live across Canada on CTV, TSN and RDS. CBS Sports Network will exclusively televise the Grey Cup in the U.S. Viewers outside of North America will be able to tune-in on CFL+.

REMAINING CBS SPORTS NETWORK SCHEDULE