MOP Watch: Brady Oliveira remains top contender

It’s officially Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator across the Canadian Football League!

While it might not have the same buzz as OK Tire Labour Day Weekend, the playoffs, or even opening weekend, this weekend traditionally supplies some great, close finishes alongside tremendous individual performances.

This late in the season a memorable Thanksgiving outing could cement a major award or two as well with voting happening once the playoffs are underway.

THANKSGIVING WEEKEND PRESENTED BY PUROLATOR

The Most Outstanding Player race really hasn’t changed that much up front.

As the weeks dwindle down, it seems to be a legitimate four, and maybe five, horse race with the top half of the list below being most likely to take home the game’s top award.

Here are the top 10 contenders in my mind entering a four game set.

10. EUGENE LEWIS | RECEIVER | EDMONTON ELKS

Eugene Lewis has largely flown under the radar this season with all the coaching turnover and quarterbacking debates in Edmonton. Here we are late in the season and even with multiple passers calling the shots for significant periods of time, Lewis leads the CFL in receiving touchdowns with eight.

There was a time when if Geno did this and paired it with a pile of yards in Montreal, he would be in the top five of this discussion, but this year it’s much more of a subdued campaign and not one likely to earn any hardware despite his applause-worthy, season-long effort.

9. ZACH COLLAROS | QUARTERBACK | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

In yet another return to his old stomping grounds in Hamilton, Zach Collaros put in a workmanlike effort completing 13 of 19 passes for just over 200 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions.

This MOP candidacy is a slow burn unlike many of Collaros’ previous seasons where he was easily a top three name to know come voting season, but that is only due to the slow start, not his current level of performance.

8. JUSTIN MCINNIS | RECEIVER | BC LIONS

Is it a season for the ages or an incredible start and a slowly fading second half? That’s the question facing voters who expect Justin McInnis to be the BC Lions nominee. It feels like unless McInnis really reaches back into his July output, the end result of this vote will be Rolan Milligan Jr. taking the West Division nomination.

This past week, McInnis made five catches on five targets, which is great, but it resulted in just 37 yards and a longest catch of nine yards. With Justin Hardy of the Ottawa REDBLACKS fast approaching, McInnis’ hopes continue to dim.

7. WILLIAM STANBACK | RUNNING BACK | BC LIONS

Perhaps stealing McInnis’ thunder down the stretch with his own team’s MOP vote is running back William Stanback.

Stanback has more carries than anyone in the CFL (217) and the most 10+ yard rushes of any back in the country (31).

6. JUSTIN HARDY | RECEIVER | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Catch after catch after catch. If production is your thing, Justin Hardy is your man in the East.

At 90 catches, he has nine more than any player entering this week and his seven games of 100 yards or more also leads CFL receivers.

Could he make enough noise to upset any other East Division nominee to garner the national spotlight? It’s tough as a receiver, but Hardy is making that an interesting proposition.

5. TYRICE BEVERETTE | LINEBACKER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Tyrice Beverette is solidly on the outside looking in thanks to his quarterback and a certain Riders defender continuing to make game changing plays.

A big Thanksgiving Weekend performance against the East-challenging REDBLACKS could change all of that, especially if Montreal wins while leaning on their defence as they did against Ottawa in their most recent matchup.

4. ROLAN MILLIGAN JR. | DEFENSIVE BACK | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Week 18 saw Rolan Milligan Jr. capture six tackles, including one on special teams, and yet another interception to extend his CFL best mark to eight in 2024.

Opposing quarterbacks just can’t seem to avoid Milligan Jr. as he keeps his spot as top defensive hopeful for the 2024 Most Outstanding Player Award.

3. BO LEVI MITCHELL | QUARTERBACK | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

In Week 18 the Ottawa REDBLACKS clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2018. Now Toronto can clinch with a win or tie, which would mean Hamilton is on the outside looking in at football beyond Week 21.

Last Friday Bo Levi Mitchell and the Tiger-Cats had a chance to continue stringing their magic of the second half together, but Winnipeg was just too much. Bo finished with a pair of picks, no majors, and just over 50 per cent completion rate in a 33-10 home loss, bumping him below Fajardo for East MOP favourite.

2. CODY FAJARDO | QUARTERBACK | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Montreal had last weekend off alongside Ottawa and Toronto, but Bo Levi Mitchell’s two interception game likely slid him backwards without Cody Fajardo having to take a snap.

Last year on Thanksgiving Weekend with the Alouettes, Fajardo went 23/29 for 258 yards with one touchdown and one interception in a 35-21 win over Edmonton while Tre Ford went 21/30 for 216 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. Ford also added five carries for 47 yards, but it just wasn’t enough to overcome Fajardo’s efforts.

1. BRADY OLIVEIRA | RUNNING BACK | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

24 carries, 147 yards and a touchdown all helped Brady Oliveira continue his methodical, uphill climb towards an MOP nomination and perhaps the award.

The Bombers are home to Toronto this Friday and the Winnipeg faithful will be there in full force to support the Blue and Gold rushing attack as Oliveira looks to put another 100 yard, or better, performance onto his 2024 resume.