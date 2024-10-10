Playoff implications for Bombers, Argos on Friday Night Football

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can clinch the West Division this weekend as they host the Toronto Argonauts on Friday Night Football on Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator.

With a Bombers win or tie, or a Saskatchewan loss or tie, Winnipeg will host the Western Final on November 9 at Princess Auto Stadium.

Toronto, on the other hand, is hoping for some playoff news for themselves. With a win or a tie, the Argonauts will lock up a playoff spot.

The Argos return from a bye after taking down the East-leading Montreal Alouettes in Week 17. Winnipeg, on the other hand, has won eight-straight contests.

Running back Ka’Deem Carey could prove instrumental in any offensive success the Argos hope to have. Sitting just 34 yards shy of 1,000, he’ll be taking on a defensive front that’s allowing over 100 yards per game. During a low-scoring 16-14 overtime win over the Bombers in Week 8, Carey put up 62 yards on 10 carries.

Finding a solution to limiting yards on the ground is top of mind for Mike O’Shea’s defence. It’ll look to string together back-to-back strong performances after holding Hamilton to just 30 yards. Defensive linemen TyJuan Garbutt, Celestin Haba and Jake Thomas all provided pressure by way of a sack a week ago and need to close gaps quickly on the shifty Carey.

The reason Carey’s play is important isn’t because of a lack of ability in the Argos pass game, but rather the strength of the Bombers secondary. It’s a unit that has 14 interceptions, led by Tyrell Ford who’s second in the league with seven. Joining Ford is Evan Holm and Deatrick Nichols in forming a veteran group that’s shutting down opposing offences to the tune of 234.6 passing yards a game.

But they haven’t seen Chad Kelly this season. Kelly enters Friday’s game having completed 138 passes for 1,917 yards in six games. If there’s an area for the Bombers secondary to exploit, it’s in his turnovers as he’s thrown an interception in all but one start.

No Argos receiver ranks in the top 15 in receiving yards, meaning Kelly needs to share the football to spread the defence. Damonte Coxie and Makai Polk lead the way with 741 and 716 yards, respectively, and need to make plays to diversify the offensive game plan.

Questions swirled early in the season around the play of Bombers’ quarterback Zach Collaros after what was a slow start by expectations but he’s helped silence those doubters by throwing nine touchdowns and just one interception in his last four games.

Rookie receiver Ontaria Wilson needs 115 yards to reach 1,000 and Nic Demski is 134 shy of surpassing the mark for the second time in his nine-year career. With Kenny Lawler always posing a threat, it’s a deep corps at Collaros’ disposal.

Wilson and Demski should get their looks as the Argos are surrendering an average of 290.8 yards through the air. DaShaun Amos looks to build on his five interceptions and Benjie Franklin has knocked down 10 passes to anchor the secondary. With so many talented receivers to keep tabs on, head coach Ryan Dinwiddie will also hope Royce Metchie and Tarvarus McFadden bring their best games.

Being adaptable is key for the Bombers and Demski is impressed with the way his team is finding ways to win during its current streak.

“It doesn’t matter how it goes down, how we win games — that’s the most important thing,” Demski told reporters. “Everybody is on the same page in that offensive room and on this whole team. It doesn’t matter how we do it — as long as we play good team football and there’s a win, it doesn’t matter how it gets done.”

If the game turns into a clash of the running backs, the Bombers should be fine with that, too. Brady Oliveira sits atop the leaderboard with 1,254 yards and rushed for 96 on 13 carries the first time he saw Toronto this season.

A repeat of that July 27 performance might be tough as the Argos possess the league’s top run defence when it comes to yards allowed. Defensive lineman Jake Ceresna is tied for the lead with seven sacks and linebacker Wynton McManis always seems to find a way to make an impact.

Regardless of what the play call is, Collaros has faith in both his receivers and running back. Now, he hopes his team can take the next step in its never ending pursuit of perfection this week.

“From an installation standpoint and the way we want to play up front, we want to be able to run the football. I know the guys up front — and Brady as well — are really excited about that,” Collaros told reporters. “That being said, we’ve got really good guys on the outside — Kenny (Lawler) and Nic (Demski) have been special for a long time and the younger guys have really come along, too, with the understanding of what we’re doing. We’re still not all the way there yet; not a finished product and I don’t know if we’ll ever be, truly.”

The stakes are simple; a point for Toronto punches a ticket to the playoffs, while Winnipeg can win the West with a victory or tie.

Kickoff from Princess Auto Stadium is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. Canadian viewers can tune in on TSN or RDS. International and U.S. audiences can watch on CFL+.

– with files from BlueBombers.com