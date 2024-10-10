REDBLACKS ink long snapper Peter Adjey to two-year extension

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed long snapper Peter Adjey to a two-year contract extension, the team announced on Thursday.

Adjey, 25, was acquired by the REDBLACKS via trade from the Edmonton Elks, ahead of the 2024 campaign. The Toronto native has suited up in all 15 games this season, making a pair of tackles, and serving as an integral part of the Ottawa special teams units that have seen both kicker Lewis Ward, and punter Richie Leone rank near the top of the league, statistically.

A product of Queens University, Adjey was drafted in the third round, 28th overall by Edmonton in the 2022 CFL Draft. He earned a starting role during that year’s training camp, and went on to appear in all 18 games in both 2022, and 2023, recording a total of five tackles, and a fumble recovery.

The REDBLACKS visit the Montreal Alouettes on Thanksgiving Monday, October 14, at 1:00pm ET.