Landry: My 2024 All-CFL selections

When the CFL’s senior manager of web and digital content Kristina Costabile shot me a note asking if I’d put together an All-CFL team this week, I wrote back: “Fun!”

After labouring over this task, ‘fun’ may not be the exact right word.

As usual, there are lots of worthy candidates all over the field in 2024. There was lots of time spent poring over statistics and lots of time putting some players on the list, taking them off in lieu of someone else, then putting them back on, finalizing the list only to “re-finalize” it again…and then again…and again.

Yikes. But you know, that cake’s gotta come outta the oven sometime so here they are.

OFFENCE

Offensive line Quarterback Running back Receivers Nick Callender (LT) Bo Levi Mitchell Brady Oliveira Justin McInnis Pier-Olivier Lestage (LG) Justin Hardy Mark Korte (C) Samuel Emilus Dariusz Bladek (RG) Reggie Begelton Dejon Allen (RT) Shemar Bridges

OFFENSIVE LINE

It’s always pretty difficult to get a good read on who has performed so very well on the offensive line without a nice, long talk with an o-line coach or two. Failing that, there’s always the Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades, on which I’m leaning heavily here.

The left side of Montreal’s offensive line is as good as anybody’s, with left tackle Nick Callender – an All-CFL East selection in 2023 – enjoying another top flight year, the highest-graded pass blocking left tackle (with at least 700 snaps) in the league, according to PFF.

His teammate, Pier-Olivier Lestage, is a lock at left guard, among the top-five in both run and pass blocking, with an overall grade of 74.5 to his credit.

At centre, Edmonton’s Mark Korte has captained an offensive line that is second in sacks allowed (26) and rushing yardage per game (119). And PFF ranks him as the top overall centre in the CFL, 10th overall lineman.

At right guard, Ottawa’s Dariusz Bladek is graded at the top at his position in pass blocking.

Toronto right tackle Dejon Allen – the CFL’s Most Outstanding Lineman in 2023 – is at it again in 2024, topping PFF’s overall pass blocking list with an 81.2 grade on the season.

QUARTERBACK

You know what? Wins are NOT a quarterback stat. They’re a team stat. (And, no, you won’t ever see me trotting that stat out to bolster a guy’s case because his team has tons of victories)

Bo Levi Mitchell shall not be punished because the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have just six wins so far this season. His statistical numbers are easily All-CFL; with 4,576 passing yards, he is 800 yards ahead of the No. 2 pivot on the list, Zach Collaros. Mitchell leads the league in touchdown passes (26) and 300-plus-yards games (eight) and his efficiency rating (98.2) ain’t shabby at all. Yup, he also leads the CFL in interceptions thrown (16) but I can live with that when factoring in his league-leading (by far) 541 pass attempts.

RUNNING BACK

Winnipeg’s Brady Oliveira leads the league in rushing yards (1,254), yards-per-game (83.6), 100-yard-plus games (six) and runs of more than 20 yards (10). He’s second in carries – one attempt behind BC’s William Stanback – and tied for second in rushes of 10 yards or more (28). His average carry comes in at 5.8, tops among ball carriers with at least 100 carries. Any questions?

RECEIVERS

The two Justins, McInnis of the BC Lions and Hardy of the Ottawa REDBLACKS, are pretty well in lock-step for tops in the league. With 1,244 yards, McInnis is just three yards up on Hardy for the league lead. Hardy is tops in receptions with 90, and he leads the CFL in 100-yard-plus games with seven. McInnis has a 243-yard game to his credit, accomplished in Week 6 against Saskatchewan.

Speaking of the Roughriders, Samuel Emilus has enjoyed an outstanding year in 2024, now fifth on the yardage chart (970) on his way to a second-straight 1,000-yard season. He’s second in the CFL in YAC with 404.

What’s left to say about Calgary’s Reggie Begelton? The 31-year-old veteran has been the Stampeders’ brightest light in a down year and one of the brightest in the entire CFL. With 994 yards, Begelton stands fourth on the chart and he’s fifth in catches with 80.

Rounding out my All-CFL receiving corps is Hamilton’s Shemar Bridges, who’d be in – at least tantalizingly close to – the 1,000-yard club right now had he not been cut down by a Week 17 quad injury.

DEFENCE

Defensive line Linebackers Defensive backs Willie Jefferson (DE) Tyrice Beverette (WILL) Tyrell Ford (CB) Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund (DE) Darnell Sankey (MIKE) Rolan Milligan Jr. (HB) Jake Ceresna (DT) C.J. Reavis (SAM) Loucheiz Purifoy (S) Michael Wakefield (DT) Damon Webb (HB) Marcus Sayles (CB)

DEFENSIVE LINE

He’s done it, again, folks. Winnipeg’s Willie Jefferson has been a force of nature in this, his 10th season in the CFL. He’s tied for the league lead in knockdowns, for crying out loud, with 10. Know how many of the top-15 knockdown leaders are NOT defensive backs? One. Just Willie.

Willie Jefferson uses the wingspan to create a Winnipeg turnover! #CFLGameday on TSN & RDS2

📲: Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/TXm20anKSw — CFL (@CFL) July 6, 2024

At the other end, Montreal’s Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund has had a tremendous first year as an Alouette, with 31 tackles and five sacks. And he is the league leader in tackles for loss, with nine.

At tackle, Jake Ceresna has been just what the Toronto Argonauts expected he’d be when they traded for him in the off-season; a catalyst for good things to be accomplished by everyone on the d-line, himself included. Ottawa’s Michael Wakefield has three forced fumbles to his credit as well as seven sacks.

LINEBACKERS

Montreal’s extraordinary weakside linebacker, Tyrice Beverette, is a strong candidate to come out of the East as nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player. Tops in defensive plays with 121, Beverette’s got the full variety pack; tackles, sacks, forced fumbles, recoveries, knockdowns and an interception too.

In the middle, a tough, tough choice. Edmonton’s Nyles Morgan and Montreal’s Darnell Sankey are oh-so-close on the stats list. In fact, they are tied for fourth in total defensive plays with 105 each. Did I want to cheat and submit the name ‘Darnyles Morsankan?’ Yes, I did. I gave the nod to Sankey due to his interception, forced fumbles, fumble recoveries and knockdown edge.

At SAM, Saskatchewan’s C.J. Reavis, seventh in the CFL in defensive plays with 92, including 79 tackles.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Go figure, I’ve got Saskatchewan’s Rolan Milligan Jr. on my list. Well, duh. Guy might well be only the second defensive back ever to win the Most Outstanding Defensive Player Award. At the other halfback position, Ottawa’s Damon Webb is juuuuust outside the top-10 in defensive plays made and he also has two pick-sixes to his credit.

Who else but Rolan Milligan Jr.?! A league-leading eighth interception for the @sskroughriders defensive back.#CFLGameDay LIVE on @TSN_Sports

📱: Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/lY61dyBXRO — CFL (@CFL) October 6, 2024

Winnipeg corner Tyrell Ford has been absolutely extra special in 2024, second only to Milligan (eight) in interceptions with seven. On the other corner, Saskatchewan’s Marcus Sayles has nine knockdowns, four interceptions and a pick-six to his credit.

At safety, some very good seasons are being had by a number of vets, but I like my safeties picking off passes so I’ve given the nod to Edmonton’s Loucheiz Purifoy and his five interceptions.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker Punter Returner Sean Whyte Jake Julien Janarion Grant

Edmonton punter Jake Julien has just kicked the living you-know-what out of the ball all season long, averaging 54.7 yards (!) and leading the league in field position punting (net yards minus depth of singles into end zone) and is second in kicks inside the 10 with seven.

WALKIN’ IT OFF ‼️ @SeanWhyte6 seals the deal for the @BCLions from 42 yards! #CFLGameDay: LIVE on TSN

📲: Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/veWXc1EnNE — CFL (@CFL) June 28, 2024

BC Lions’ placekicker Sean Whyte has connected on 48 of 51 field goal attempts for a league-leading 94.1 per cent, missing only once from inside the 40 yard line.

Toronto Argonauts’ returner Janarion Grant leads the CFL in punt return yards (908) with three touchdowns and he has a kickoff return touchdown to his credit as well. He stands third in combined yards (1,915).

And, finally, let’s see if I can slip this past the editors. For years, now, I’ve been advocating for a spot for kick coverage teams and while one does not currently exist, I’d be giving Saskatchewan’s Rolan Milligan Jr. a second All-CFL berth on my list for his work this year.