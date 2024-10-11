Jefferson headlines 3 matchups to watch on Friday Night Football

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts battle on Friday night with different goals in mind.

The Bombers are looking for a division title, their fourth straight after capturing the division in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The Argonauts meanwhile have yet to clinch a playoff spot and are trying to fend off the Hamilton Tiger-Cats while potentially threatening the Ottawa REDBLACKS for second place in the East Division.

Winnipeg is looking like the team we’ve grown accustomed to, winning eight straight thanks to a powerful running game led by Brady Oliveira and a stingy defence spearheaded by defensive back Tyrell Ford. The last time the Bombers experienced defeat was exactly against the Argonauts in a low-scoring affair in Week 8.

The Argos meanwhile have been up and down all season, but still have a chance to go on a run thanks to a league-leading running game led by Ka’Deem Carey and an explosive special teams unit featuring Janarion Grant.

Who’ll take home the win to kickstart Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator?

THANKSGIVING WEEKEND PRESENTED BY PUROLATOR

The Toronto Argonauts are currently sporting the best run-defence in the CFL. The Boatmen have allowed only 75.5 yards per game on the ground with 4.6 yards per attempt. Their challenge now is stopping the league’s best runner in Brady Oliveira.

The veteran is the heart and soul of Winnipeg’s defence, rushing for a league-best 1,254 yards and three majors and averaging 5.8 yards per attempt. The tailback is once again a candidate for Most Outstanding Player and is the highest PFF graded non-quarterback offensive player.

Oliveira has 55 first-down runs and 46 missed tackles forced, including nine in last week’s game against the Tiger-Cats.

This is an area that both teams have been struggling in 2024. The Argonauts have allowed 38 sacks, second worst mark in the CFL. The Blue Bombers meanwhile have sacked the opposing quarterback only 25 times, tied for last with the Calgary Stampeders.

That’s doesn’t mean there isn’t a lot of talent on both sides of this matchup. Winnipeg features Willie Jefferson, who is seventh in pass-rushing grade (80.9) in 2024 and has already registered six sacks on the season. Jefferson is second in the CFL in pressures (53) and has beaten the opposing offensive lineman a league-best 43 times.

One of the blockers trying to stop Jefferson will be Toronto’s tackle Dejon Allen. The 2023 Most Outstanding Offensive lineman is first in pass-blocking grade (81.2) in 2024 with a pass-blocking efficiency of 98.1 per cent.

Janarion Grant vs. Winnipeg’s special teams

Winnipeg knows very well just how dangerous Grant can be after seeing him do it for four years in Blue and Gold.

Grant is now doing it for the Boatmen, scoring four touchdowns in 2024 for the Double Blue. The Bombers have allowed seven big plays on returns this season, good for fourth among all teams, while holding Grant to 42 yards over three returns (one punt, two kickoff) in Week 8.