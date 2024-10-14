3 stats that defined Montreal’s Week 19 win over Ottawa

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes defence is looking like a dominant unit once again heading into the post-season.

The Als kept the Ottawa REDBLACKS from scoring a single touchdown on their 19-12 win to close out Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator.

Ottawa was unable to find the end zone, instead settling for four field goals by Lewis Ward that were not enough to overcome a dominant Alouettes team at home.

The offence did just enough to complement another excellent defensive performance, with backup pivot Davis Alexander scoring the only touchdown of the game on the ground.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from Montreal’s win against Ottawa in Week 19.

0 – TOUCHDOWNS ALLOWED BY MONTREAL

It’s always a good day at the office when your defence can keep the opposing offence from scoring a single touchdown.

The Alouettes once again did its thing on defence by keeping Ottawa to four field goals and a 0-for-3 red zone percentage. The Als also blocked a field goal in the first half that set up their only touchdown drive of the game, relying once again on their defence and special teams to capture their 12th win of the season.

84 – RETURNING YARDS BY JAMES LETCHER JR.

On a day that yards came at a premium, returner James Letcher Jr. had 84 crucial yards for the Alouettes to help them come out on top.

The ace returner added a 50-yard return in the first half that led to a field goal by Jose Maltos, helping Montreal stretch their lead and flip field position all afternoon.

92 – RECEIVING YARDS BY AUSTIN MACK

This game for the Alouettes was all about rounding things up for the playoffs. Without any standings implications for the home team, Montreal was looking to see good performances from some of their key players, including Mack.

The veteran receiver looked like his 2023 self, catching four passes for 92 yards, including a massive 50-yard gain that set up one of Maltos’ field goals.