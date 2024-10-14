Als beat REDBLACKS to close Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes took care of business at home to beat the Ottawa REDBLACKS 19-12 on Thanksgiving Monday.

A rainy game that was marked by field goals by both teams was still a one-possession affair late in the fourth quarter when the Alouettes defence made a stand to capture the win.

Receiver Austin Mack led Montreal’s offence with four catches for 92 yards and quarterback Davis Alexander, starting in place of Cody Fajardo, scored a major on the ground while also tossing an interception.

Kicker Jose Maltos made all four of his kicks to help the Als improve to 12-3-1.

The REDBLACKS fought back all game, but were unable to complete a late comeback effort under the guidance of pivot Jeremiah Masoli. Kicker Lewis Ward made four of his five field goals as the REDBLACKS dropped their fourth straight game.

A 34-yard catch-and-run by Walter Fletcher moved the Alouettes close enough for the game’s first field goal. Jose Maltos converted from 32 yards out to give the home team an early 3-0 lead.

The REDBLACKS tried answering with a kick by Ward to tie the game at three with under two minutes left in the first quarter, but a block by the Alouettes kept Ottawa from scoring its first points of the game.

A special teams penalty kept a Montreal drive alive and the Als made the most of it. Alexander went to Mack for a big gain that set up first and goal, before taking matters into his own hand on a scramble to the left to push the lead to two scores early in the second quarter.

Returner James Letcher Jr. gave the home field great field position with a long punt return to set up another scoring possession. Two straight incompletions from Alexander had the Als send Maltos out for his second field goal of the game and a 13-0 lead.

Damon Webb gave the visitors a chance to cut into Montreal’s lead with a late interception in the second-quarter. It wasn’t enough for a touchdown, but Ward split the uprights to send his team into halftime trailing 13-3.

Ottawa’s first half marked by self-inflicted mistakes, including nine penalties for 91 yards.

Masoli guided the REDBLACKS to points to open the second half. The pivot moved the chains with passes to Andre Miller and Nick Mardner, positioning Ward for his second score of the afternoon. The veteran converted to make it 13-6 early in the third.

A Lorenzo Mauldin IV sack on the next possession – his seventh of the season – forced a quick two-and-out from Montreal, giving the ROUGE ET NOIR a chance to tie the game. Masoli completed four of five passes to position his team one yard away from the score. A penalty on Mardner for objectionable conduct pushed Ottawa back though and forced them to settle for a field goal. Ward made it 13-9 with the clock showing 4:05 left in the third quarter.

Maltos added a field goal of his own to push the lead back to seven points early in the fourth.

Wesley Sutton intercepted a pass from Masoli intended for Jaelon Acklin to halt Ottawa’s next drive.

The Als capitalized with a deep pass from Alexander to Mack that immediately flipped field position. Mack got free deep and his pivot delivered it in time for a 50-yard gain that moved the ball inside Ottawa’s 30. The visitors were able to stop two straight runs by the Als to force the field goal and Maltos pushed the lead to 19-9 with 6:11 to go.

A deep catch from Acklin on fourth-and-two kept Ottawa’s next drive alive and the visitors made it a one-score game once again with Ward.

Ottawa forced a quick punt by Montreal, but the Als defence made a stand and forced a turnover on downs to finish the game and capture the win.

The Als now travel to BC to face the Lions on Saturday, October 19, same day the REDBLACKS go on the road to face the Toronto Argonauts in a pivotal East Division matchup.