CFL Injury Reports: Week 20

TORONTO — Week 20’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
Friday, Oct. 18 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Tim Hortons Field
The Calgary Stampeders did not practice on Monday and therefore do not have an injury report to share. Their week of practice will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Greg Bell
|RB
|Ribs
|Limited
|Shemar Bridges
|WR
|Quad
|DNP
|Evan Johnson
|OL
|Healthy scratch
|Full
|Jamal Peters
|DB
|Neck
|DNP
|Nick Usher
|DL
|Ankle
|Limited
|Kyle Wilson
|LB
|Achilles
|DNP
Saturday, Oct. 19 | 3:00 p.m. ET | BMO Field
Saturday, Oct. 19 | 7:00 p.m. ET | BC Place