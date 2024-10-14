CFL Injury Reports: Week 20

TORONTO — Week 20’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS AT HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Friday, Oct. 18 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Tim Hortons Field

The Calgary Stampeders did not practice on Monday and therefore do not have an injury report to share. Their week of practice will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status Greg Bell RB Ribs Limited Shemar Bridges WR Quad DNP Evan Johnson OL Healthy scratch Full Jamal Peters DB Neck DNP Nick Usher DL Ankle Limited Kyle Wilson LB Achilles DNP

OTTAWA REDBLACKS AT TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Saturday, Oct. 19 | 3:00 p.m. ET | BMO Field

MONTREAL ALOUETTES AT BC LIONS

Saturday, Oct. 19 | 7:00 p.m. ET | BC Place