Injury Reports October 14, 2024

CFL Injury Reports: Week 20

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Week 20’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS AT HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Friday, Oct. 18 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Tim Hortons Field

The Calgary Stampeders did not practice on Monday and therefore do not have an injury report to share. Their week of practice will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Greg Bell RB Ribs Limited
Shemar Bridges WR Quad DNP
Evan Johnson OL Healthy scratch Full
Jamal Peters DB Neck DNP
Nick Usher DL Ankle Limited
Kyle Wilson LB Achilles DNP

 

OTTAWA REDBLACKS AT TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Saturday, Oct. 19 | 3:00 p.m. ET | BMO Field

 

 

MONTREAL ALOUETTES AT BC LIONS

Saturday, Oct. 19 | 7:00 p.m. ET | BC Place

 

 

