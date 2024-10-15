CFL Fantasy Rewind: Oliveira tops all running backs

TORONTO — Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator answered a few questions about teams and players across the league.

One of them was about the Saskatchewan Roughriders, who put on a dominant performance on both sides of the ball to clinch a home playoff game and set themselves up for a potential West Division title.

That also meant CFL Fantasy success, with Trevor Harris, Jerreth Sterns and the defence scoring plenty of points for fantasy owners.

The other one was about Brady Oliveira and his potential Most Outstanding Player bid. The veteran continues to put up numbers even when his team doesn’t perform well overall on offence.

Who else made this week’s top fantasy lineup? CFL.ca brings you Fantasy Rewind for Thanksgiving Weekend.

Quarterback

Trevor Harris, SSK – 18 Fantasy Points

Harris is having a potential MOP season and Thanksgiving Weekend was no different.

The pivot was nearly perfect in a high-stakes matchup against the BC Lions on Saturday, completing 25 of 30 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

Running Backs

Brady Oliveira, WPG – 16.5

Speaking of MOP candidates, Oliveira was once again doing his thing even when his team struggled to produce on offence.

Oliveira finished with 105 yards from scrimmage, running 12 times for 64 yards and catching six passes for 41 more.

Justin Rankin, EDM – 14

Unlike Oliveira, Rankin did all his damage as a runner.

The young tailback rushed 10 times for 140 yards in the Elks win over the Calgary Stampeders.

Wide Receivers

Eugene Lewis, EDM – 24.1

Lewis also showed his dual-threat abilities in the win over the Stamps.

The veteran receiver caught six passes for 46 yards and a touchdown while also adding a 15-yard major on the ground to bolster his fantasy production and help his team capture the win.

Jerreth Sterns, SSK – 18

Sterns finished ahead of Samuel Emilus in fantasy points due to a touchdown connection with Harris.

Overall the receiver caught six passes for 60 yards and a major in a strength in numbers approach for the Riders passing offence.

FLEX

Justin McInnis, BC -17.9

Even on a day when the Lions struggled to produce points, McInnis was still productive in fantasy.

The receiver led the Lions aerial attack once again by catching six passes for 119 yards in the loss to Saskatchewan.

DEFENCE

Saskatchewan Roughriders – 17

Eight points allowed, three turnovers forced, one touchdown scored. The Riders defence did it all.