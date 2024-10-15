CFL Simulation: Argos, Riders climbing

TORONTO — A pair of teams coming off of big wins are faring very well in this week’s edition of the CFL Simulation.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have won four games in a row. Their dismantling of the BC Lions last week guaranteed them their first home playoff game in three years, while leaving the door open for them to jump in front of Winnipeg to finish with the best record in the West Division.

Out East, you may have missed it because of they had a bye week in the middle of it, but the Toronto Argonauts have put a nice little win streak of their own together, taking down the Montreal Alouettes in Week 17 and then the Blue Bombers in Week 19.

That’s put both teams on solid ground with the simulation. Coming off of their win over BC, the Riders have gone from having a 1.7 per cent chance of winning the West Division to sitting at almost 40 per cent this week.

The simulation has been high on the Argos the last few weeks, taking them to advance to the Eastern Final over the Ottawa REDBLACKS. On the heels of their latest big win, the Argos are now favoured to host the Eastern Semi-Final on Nov. 2 at BMO Field.

Check out this week’s edition of the CFL Simulation to see where your team stands as we head into Week 20.

*C: Clinched a particular outcome

*E: Eliminated from achieving a particular outcome

ODDS TO MAKE PLAYOFFS Team (projected 2024 record) Projection Montreal (12-5-1) C Winnipeg (11-7) C Saskatchewan (10-7-1) C Toronto (10-8) C BC (9-9) C Ottawa (8-9-1) C Hamilton (8-10) E Edmonton (7-11) E Calgary (4-13-1) E

ODDS TO HOST A PLAYOFF GAME Team Projection Montreal C Winnipeg C Saskatchewan C Toronto 84.93% Ottawa 15.07% BC E Hamilton E Edmonton E Calgary E

ODDS TO WIN EAST Team Projection Montreal C Ottawa E Toronto E Hamilton E

ODDS TO WIN WEST Team Projection Winnipeg 60.12% Saskatchewan 39.88% BC E Edmonton E Calgary E

ODDS TO APPEAR IN 111TH GREY CUP Team Projection Montreal 63.30% Winnipeg 57.33% Saskatchewan 42.09% Toronto 32.78% Ottawa 3.92% BC 0.58% Hamilton E Edmonton E Calgary E

ODDS TO WIN 111TH GREY CUP Team Projection Winnipeg 46.64% Saskatchewan 32.83% Montreal 11.47% Toronto 8.38% Ottawa 0.43% BC 0.25% Hamilton E Edmonton E Calgary E